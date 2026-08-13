CESC Q1 Results: Net Profit Rises 3% YoY, Dividend Declared. Check Record Date

CESC Ltd on Thursday reported its earnings for the first quarter of FY27 and also announced an interim dividend for its shareholders.

The RP-Sanjiv Goenka group company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 402 crore in the quarter ended June 2026, registering a growth of 3.1% from Rs 390 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue from operations in Q1FY27 grew 5.4% to Rs 5,485 crore as against Rs 5,202 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

At the operational level, EBITDA during the June quarter increased 3.6% to Rs 895 crore from Rs 864 crore, while EBITDA margin declined to 16.3% from 16.6%, YoY.

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CESC Dividend

CESC board of directors also declared an interim dividend along with the announcement of its Q1 results 2026.

The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share (i.e. 600%) on the paid-up equity share capital of the company.

CESC dividend record date has been fixed August 19, 2026, in order to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders to receive the said interim dividend.

At 2:05 PM, CESC share price was trading 1.05% higher at Rs 164.15 apiece on the BSE.

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