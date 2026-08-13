Honasa Consumer Q1 Results: Mamaearth Parent Posts Over 2x Jump In Profit; Margin Expands Sharply

Mama Earth parent Honasa Consumer declared first quarter earnings for fiscal 2027 on Thursday, August 13. The company net profit more than doubled in the quarter to Rs 90.3 crore from Rs 41.3 crore in the corresponding period last.

Revenue rose 27% to Rs 756 crore for the quarter ended on June 30 from Rs 595 crore in the quarter previous year. In terms of operations, ebitda jump significantly to Rs 110 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 45.8 crore in Q1FY26. Ebitda margin expanded to 14.6% year-on-year from 7.7%.

Honasa Consumer earnings were announced during market hours on Thursday. Shares closed 2.58% higher during the trading session at Rs 479.45, while the benchmark Nifty 50 was down 0.16%.

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