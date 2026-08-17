Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On August 17

Good Morning!

GIFT Nifty Check

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the benchmark index, traded 0.12% lower at 24,399.50 and pointed at a potentially muted to lower open for the Nifty.

Asian Market Check

Asian stock markets opened mixed on Monday as investors weighed a weaker-than-expected Japanese growth reading against continued geopolitical risks in the Middle East. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.38%, while Australia's ASX 200 fell 0.37%. South Korean markets were closed for a holiday.

Japan's economy expanded at an annualised 1.1% in the second quarter, below the 2% growth economists had expected. The pace also slowed from 2.1% in the previous quarter, with weaker domestic demand offsetting stronger exports.

Commodity Check

Gold and silver prices in India rose on Monday. According to bullions.co.in, 24K gold was quoted at Rs 1,54,860 per 10 grams at the India level, while silver 999 fine was at Rs 2,37,270 per kg as of 06:35 am.

Oil prices eased slightly, with Brent Crude trading 0.07% lower at $88.50 per barrel, and West Texas Intermediate down 0.25% to $82.22 a barrel.

Indian Market Recap

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, halted their two-week gaining streak following selling across the board amid as sentiment remain cautious over the persistent geopolitical tensions. Both the benchmark indices closed 0.6% lower this week.

On Friday, the Nifty 50 closed 29.85 points, or 0.12%, lower at 24,366. The Sensex declined 70.71 points, or 0.09%, to 78,009.25.

US Markets Recap

US stock futures traded mixed before the opening bell on Friday, August 14, with Nasdaq 100 and S&P500 futures in green a day after Wall Street traders drove stocks higher and bond yields fell as inflation moderated raising possibility that the Federal Reserve will not hike interest rates next month.

Finally, the Wall Street ended in the red, with S&P 500 down 0.17% to 7,785.76, tech-heavy Nasdaq down 0.28% to 26,729.16, and Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.20% to 53,732.41.

ALSO READ: Buy, Sell Or Hold: Power Finance Corp, Allied Blenders, Cochin Shipyard, Waaree Energies, And Bharat Dynamics — Ask Profit

Earnings Today

3M India Ltd, Ahluwalia Contracts, Alkem Laboratories, Anupam Rasayan India, Ashok Leyland, Bharat Dynamics, Belrise Industries, Borosil, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Cochin Shipyard, Valor Estate, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, Easy Trip Planners, Genesys International Corporation, GMR Power and Urban Infra, Jupiter Wagons, Lux Industries, Max Estates, MM Forgings, Natco Pharma, NMDC, NMDC Steel, Orchid Pharma, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd, Patanjali Foods Ltd, PTC Industries Ltd, Puravankara Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, Rubicon Research Ltd, Saatvik Green Energy Ltd, Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd, Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd, Tube Investments of India Ltd, Uflex Ltd, Voltas Ltd, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services

Earnings Post Market Hours

Saatvik Green Energy (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue down 44.2% to Rs. 511 crore versus Rs. 916 crore.

EBITDA down 80.5% to Rs. 33.8 crore versus Rs. 174 crore.

EBITDA margin at 6.6% versus 19.0%.

Net profit down 95.3% to Rs. 5.5 crore versus Rs. 117 crore.

Responsive Industries (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue down 43.1% to Rs. 193 crore versus Rs. 339 crore.

EBITDA down 67.6% to Rs. 23.7 crore versus Rs. 73.1 crore.

EBITDA margin at 12.3% versus 21.6%.

Net profit down 94.4% to Rs. 2.8 crore versus Rs. 50 crore.

Puravankara (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 61.8% to Rs. 849 crore versus Rs. 524 crore.

EBITDA at Rs. 189 crore versus Rs. 67 crore.

EBITDA margin at 22.2% versus 12.7%.

Net profit at Rs. 29 crore versus loss of Rs. 68 crore.

Lux Industries (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 0.8% to Rs. 609 crore versus Rs. 604 crore.

EBITDA up 22.2% to Rs. 42.7 crore versus Rs. 35 crore.

EBITDA margin at 7.0% versus 5.8%.

Net profit down 6.1% to Rs. 22.1 crore versus Rs. 23.6 crore.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services (Q1 FY27, Consolidated QoQ)

Revenue down 31.6% to Rs. 423 crore versus Rs. 618 crore.

EBITDA down 47.7% to Rs. 30.4 crore versus Rs. 58.1 crore.

EBITDA margin at 7.2% versus 9.4%.

Net profit down 56.9% to Rs. 17.5 crore versus Rs. 40.6 crore.

Rubicon Research (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 51.7% to Rs. 534 crore versus Rs. 352 crore.

EBITDA up 64.2% to Rs. 128.4 crore versus Rs. 78.2 crore.

EBITDA margin at 24.0% versus 22.2%.

Net profit up 97.7% to Rs. 85 crore versus Rs. 43 crore.

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue at Rs. 115.4 crore versus Rs. 48.5 crore.

EBITDA at Rs. 73.4 crore versus Rs. 20 crore.

EBITDA margin at 63.6% versus 41.2%.

Net profit at Rs. 61.7 crore versus Rs. 11.4 crore.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure (Q1 FY27, YoY)

Revenue up 4.8% to Rs. 651.4 crore versus Rs. 621.6 crore.

EBITDA down 50.9% to Rs. 34.1 crore versus Rs. 69.4 crore.

EBITDA margin at 5.2% versus 11.2%.

Net profit down 69.9% to Rs. 12.4 crore versus Rs. 41.2 crore.

Voltas (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 18.7% to Rs. 4,674 crore versus Rs. 3,939 crore.

EBITDA up 48.7% to Rs. 266 crore versus Rs. 179 crore.

EBITDA margin at 5.7% versus 4.5%.

Net profit up 52.2% to Rs. 214 crore versus Rs. 140 crore.

PhysicsWallah (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 24.4% to Rs. 1,054 crore versus Rs. 847 crore.

EBITDA loss at Rs. 56.9 crore versus loss of Rs. 76.3 crore.

Net loss at Rs. 77.6 crore versus loss of Rs. 120.5 crore.

Ahluwalia Contracts (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 12.0% to Rs. 1,126 crore versus Rs. 1,005 crore.

EBITDA down 44.8% to Rs. 48 crore versus Rs. 87 crore.

EBITDA margin at 4.3% versus 8.7%.

Net profit down 80.0% to Rs. 10.4 crore versus Rs. 51.2 crore.

Cochin Shipyard (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 2.3% to Rs. 1,094 crore versus Rs. 1,069 crore.

EBITDA down 20.4% to Rs. 193 crore versus Rs. 242 crore.

EBITDA margin at 17.6% versus 22.7%.

Net profit down 19.4% to Rs. 151.5 crore versus Rs. 188 crore.

Turtlemint Fintech (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 39.7% to Rs. 294 crore versus Rs. 210.5 crore.

EBITDA loss at Rs. 33 crore versus loss of Rs. 45.6 crore.

Net loss at Rs. 37.8 crore versus loss of Rs. 46.7 crore.

Valor Estate (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue down 86.8% to Rs. 111 crore versus Rs. 840 crore.

EBITDA at Rs. 25 crore versus EBITDA loss of Rs. 20.2 crore.

Net loss at Rs. 1.3 crore versus profit of Rs. 12.4 crore.

NMDC (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 0.8% to Rs. 6,795 crore versus Rs. 6,739 crore.

EBITDA down 0.4% to Rs. 2,468 crore versus Rs. 2,478 crore.

EBITDA margin at 36.3% versus 36.8%.

Net profit up 1.9% to Rs. 2,006 crore versus Rs. 1,968 crore.

Jupiter Wagons (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 46.2% to Rs. 671 crore versus Rs. 459 crore.

EBITDA up 10.2% to Rs. 65 crore versus Rs. 59 crore.

EBITDA margin at 9.7% versus 12.9%.

Net profit down 15.2% to Rs. 28 crore versus Rs. 33 crore.

Orchid Pharma (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 3.1% to Rs. 368 crore versus Rs. 357 crore.

EBITDA down 0.7% to Rs. 29.9 crore versus Rs. 30.1 crore.

EBITDA margin at 8.1% versus 8.4%.

Net profit down 24.1% to Rs. 26 crore versus Rs. 34 crore.

GMR Power (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 3.4% to Rs. 1,705 crore versus Rs. 1,648 crore.

EBITDA up 13.2% to Rs. 453 crore versus Rs. 401 crore.

EBITDA margin at 26.6% versus 24.3%.

Net loss at Rs. 41.5 crore versus loss of Rs. 7.8 crore.

NMDC Steel (Q1 FY27, QoQ)

Revenue down 5.6% to Rs. 3,662 crore versus Rs. 3,879 crore.

EBITDA down 50.4% to Rs. 400 crore versus Rs. 806 crore.

EBITDA margin at 10.9% versus 20.8%.

Net profit down 87.1% to Rs. 50.5 crore versus Rs. 392 crore.

NMDC Steel Q1 Result Highlights (YoY)

Net Profit up 98% at Rs 50.51 crore versus Rs 25.6 crore.

Other Income at Rs 43 crore versus Rs 20 crore.

Revenue up 9% at Rs 3,662 crore versus Rs 3,365 crore.

EBITDA down 2% at Rs 399 crore versus Rs 408 crore.

EBITDA Margin down 110 bps at 10.9% versus 12%.

Belrise Industries (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 12.6% to Rs. 2,546 crore versus Rs. 2,262 crore.

EBITDA up 4.6% to Rs. 293 crore versus Rs. 280 crore.

EBITDA margin at 11.5% versus 12.4%.

Net profit up 8.9% to Rs. 122 crore versus Rs. 112 crore.

Borosil (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 9.0% to Rs. 254 crore versus Rs. 233 crore.

EBITDA down 7.7% to Rs. 34.8 crore versus Rs. 37.7 crore.

EBITDA margin at 13.7% versus 16.2%.

Net profit down 26.4% to Rs. 12.8 crore versus Rs. 17.4 crore.

UFlex (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 37.6% to Rs. 5,366 crore versus Rs. 3,901 crore.

EBITDA up 93.9% to Rs. 888 crore versus Rs. 458 crore.

EBITDA margin at 16.5% versus 11.7%.

Net profit at Rs. 422 crore versus Rs. 62 crore.

Reliance Infrastructure (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 7.4% to Rs. 6,344 crore versus Rs. 5,908 crore.

EBITDA loss at Rs. 153 crore versus profit of Rs. 222 crore.

Net profit at Rs. 371.8 crore versus Rs. 59.8 crore.

Regulatory income at Rs. 1,447 crore versus Rs. 721 crore.

Reported one-time gain of Rs. 140 crore.



Dishman Carbogen Amcis (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue down 4.3% to Rs. 678 crore versus Rs. 708 crore.

EBITDA down 57.3% to Rs. 60.1 crore versus Rs. 140.6 crore.

EBITDA margin at 8.9% versus 19.9%.

Net loss at Rs. 57.9 crore versus profit of Rs. 23.4 crore.

Genesys International (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 14.6% to Rs. 81.4 crore versus Rs. 71 crore.

Net profit down 25.4% to Rs. 5.3 crore versus Rs. 7.1 crore.

MM Forgings (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 17.0% to Rs. 410 crore versus Rs. 351 crore.

EBITDA up 14.0% to Rs. 64 crore versus Rs. 56 crore.

EBITDA margin at 15.6% versus 16.0%.

Net profit up 84.2% to Rs. 34 crore versus Rs. 19 crore.

Patanjali Foods (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 29.3% to Rs. 11,337 crore versus Rs. 8,766 crore.

EBITDA up 68.3% to Rs. 542 crore versus Rs. 322 crore.

EBITDA margin at 4.8% versus 3.7%.

Net profit up 86.7% to Rs. 336 crore versus Rs. 180 crore.

Reappoints Acharya Balkrishna as Chairman.

Declares 3rd interim dividend of Rs. 1.5/share for FY26 and 1st interim dividend of Rs. 0.8/share for FY27.

Easy Trip Planners (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 17.5% to Rs. 134 crore versus Rs. 114 crore.

EBITDA loss at Rs. 13.9 crore versus profit of Rs. 0.8 crore.

Net loss at Rs. 11.4 crore versus profit of Rs. 1.3 crore.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 8.1% to Rs. 167 crore versus Rs. 154 crore.

EBITDA up 3.2% to Rs. 46.9 crore versus Rs. 45.4 crore.

EBITDA margin at 28.1% versus 29.4%.

Net profit down 14.4% to Rs. 11.5 crore versus Rs. 13.4 crore.

PTC Industries (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 97.9% to Rs. 192 crore versus Rs. 97 crore.

EBITDA at Rs. 49.4 crore versus Rs. 8.3 crore.

EBITDA margin at 25.7% versus 8.6%.

Net profit at Rs. 29.2 crore versus Rs. 5.2 crore.

Max Estates (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 0.8% to Rs. 51.9 crore versus Rs. 51.5 crore.

EBITDA down 41.8% to Rs. 8.1 crore versus Rs. 13.9 crore.

EBITDA margin at 15.6% versus 27.0%.

Net profit down 29.4% to Rs. 8.4 crore versus Rs. 11.9 crore.

Kwality Wall's (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 16.7% to Rs. 868 crore versus Rs. 744 crore.

EBITDA up 49.5% to Rs. 95.7 crore versus Rs. 64 crore.

EBITDA margin at 11.0% versus 8.6%.

Net profit up 34.8% to Rs. 50.7 crore versus Rs. 37.6 crore.

Kingfa Science & Technology (Q1 FY27, YoY)

Revenue up 49.1% to Rs. 689 crore versus Rs. 462 crore.

EBITDA up 94.3% to Rs. 111.7 crore versus Rs. 57.5 crore.

EBITDA margin at 16.2% versus 12.4%.

Net profit at Rs. 80.2 crore versus Rs. 40 crore.

Appoints Wang Dazhong as CMD from August 15.

Appoints Xie Dongming as CFO from August 15.

Stocks In News

JSW Dulux: Krishna Rallapalli resigns as CFO with effect from October 14.

Krishna Rallapalli resigns as CFO with effect from October 14. Bank of India: The bank approves fundraising of up to USD 1 billion through Medium-Term Notes.

The bank approves fundraising of up to USD 1 billion through Medium-Term Notes. Aditya Infotech: The company will consider equity fundraising on August 19.

The company will consider equity fundraising on August 19. Eicher Motors: The company launches the updated Continental GT 650 motorcycle.

The company launches the updated Continental GT 650 motorcycle. Hindustan Aeronautics: The company signs a pact with Adani Defence and BEML for manufacturing fuselage structures for Light Combat Helicopters (LCH).

The company signs a pact with Adani Defence and BEML for manufacturing fuselage structures for Light Combat Helicopters (LCH). HEG: Income Tax Department officials examined the company's books on August 10 and have concluded the exercise.

Income Tax Department officials examined the company's books on August 10 and have concluded the exercise. SEAMEC: The company enters into an agreement with Supreme Hydro Engineering to provide diving technical expertise support on an ONGC vessel; contract value around USD 1.47 million.

The company enters into an agreement with Supreme Hydro Engineering to provide diving technical expertise support on an ONGC vessel; contract value around USD 1.47 million. Electrotherm (India): The company approves allotment of 1.1 crore preference shares to existing preference shareholders.

The company approves allotment of 1.1 crore preference shares to existing preference shareholders. Kitex Garments: The company approves fundraising of up to Rs. 3,000 crore via QIP and other instruments.

The company approves fundraising of up to Rs. 3,000 crore via QIP and other instruments. Juniper Hotels: The company will invest Rs. 850 crore to develop a hotel in New Delhi.

The company will invest Rs. 850 crore to develop a hotel in New Delhi. Knowledge Marine: The company approves subdivision of one equity share into five shares.

The company approves subdivision of one equity share into five shares. Voltas: The company approves a binding term sheet with Atomberg to form a joint venture for AC compressor manufacturing in India.

The company approves a binding term sheet with Atomberg to form a joint venture for AC compressor manufacturing in India. Reliance Industries: The company signs an intent to partner with Rolls-Royce to develop India's AMCA combat engine and establish an aerospace gas turbine complex.

The company signs an intent to partner with Rolls-Royce to develop India's AMCA combat engine and establish an aerospace gas turbine complex. Bank of India: The bank appoints Vineet Srivastava as CFO with immediate effect, replacing B Kumar.

The bank appoints Vineet Srivastava as CFO with immediate effect, replacing B Kumar. PB Fintech: IRDAI issues a show-cause notice and advisory to arm Policybazaar Insurance following observations from an inspection conducted in October 2024.

IRDAI issues a show-cause notice and advisory to arm Policybazaar Insurance following observations from an inspection conducted in October 2024. TVS Motor: The company launches TVS Orbiter electric scooter in Sri Lanka.

The company launches TVS Orbiter electric scooter in Sri Lanka. Zee Entertainment: SAT grants partial stay on SEBI's July 31 order, allows completion of promoter warrant issue and extends the warrant issuance timeline by one week.

SAT grants partial stay on SEBI's July 31 order, allows completion of promoter warrant issue and extends the warrant issuance timeline by one week. GMR Airports: July passenger traffic rises 0.4% YoY to 93 lakh; Delhi passenger traffic rises 3.7% YoY to 60 lakh, while aircraft movements fall 1.5% YoY.

July passenger traffic rises 0.4% YoY to 93 lakh; Delhi passenger traffic rises 3.7% YoY to 60 lakh, while aircraft movements fall 1.5% YoY. Neuland Laboratories: US FDA issues Form 483 with one observation for the company's Telangana manufacturing facility.

US FDA issues Form 483 with one observation for the company's Telangana manufacturing facility. Texmaco Rail: The company executes a pact with Texmaco Defence and Vagus Defence Technologies for investment of up to Rs. 200 crore in Texmaco Defence.

The company executes a pact with Texmaco Defence and Vagus Defence Technologies for investment of up to Rs. 200 crore in Texmaco Defence. Nibe: The company secures L2 vendor share worth Rs. 563 crore under an Indian Army loitering munition system contract.

The company secures L2 vendor share worth Rs. 563 crore under an Indian Army loitering munition system contract. Dixon Technologies: The company will provide a corporate guarantee of USD 220 million to Lenovo Ireland for arm Padget Electronics.

The company will provide a corporate guarantee of USD 220 million to Lenovo Ireland for arm Padget Electronics. Sapphire Foods India: ITAT dismisses Income Tax Department's appeal and upholds the order in favour of the company's Sri Lankan arm.

ITAT dismisses Income Tax Department's appeal and upholds the order in favour of the company's Sri Lankan arm. Ganesha Ecosphere: Two workmen died due to smoke inhalation following the fire incident at the subsidiary's Telangana plant on August 13.

Two workmen died due to smoke inhalation following the fire incident at the subsidiary's Telangana plant on August 13. Nibe: The company appoints Ganesh Ramesh Nibe as CEO with immediate effect.

The company appoints Ganesh Ramesh Nibe as CEO with immediate effect. Goodluck India: Shareholders approve issuance of bonus shares.

Shareholders approve issuance of bonus shares. TD Power Systems: The company enters into an agreement with Siemens Energy to manufacture and supply 2-pole generators.

The company enters into an agreement with Siemens Energy to manufacture and supply 2-pole generators. Smartworks Coworking Spaces: The company invests Rs. 28 crore for capacity addition in Pune.

The company invests Rs. 28 crore for capacity addition in Pune. Gufic Biosciences: The company approves incorporation of a subsidiary in the Philippines.

The company approves incorporation of a subsidiary in the Philippines. PhysicsWallah: The company will increase its stake in Bharat Innovations to 100% from 90%.

The company will increase its stake in Bharat Innovations to 100% from 90%. CESC: The company secures a 70 MW power supply order from SECI for 25 years at Rs. 5.25/kWh.

The company secures a 70 MW power supply order from SECI for 25 years at Rs. 5.25/kWh. ADF Foods: Ascot appeals a US court ruling against the company's arm; no stay granted on the injunction or monetary judgment.

Ascot appeals a US court ruling against the company's arm; no stay granted on the injunction or monetary judgment. Jaykay Enterprises: The company reappoints Abhishek Singhania as CMD and Partho Pratim Kar as Joint MD.

The company reappoints Abhishek Singhania as CMD and Partho Pratim Kar as Joint MD. DCW: Operations resume at the Gujarat plant after temporary suspension.

Operations resume at the Gujarat plant after temporary suspension. Mahindra & Mahindra: The company plans to launch Scorpio Lifestyler by April 2027 with a starting price of Rs. 19.79 lakh and expand the model globally.

The company plans to launch Scorpio Lifestyler by April 2027 with a starting price of Rs. 19.79 lakh and expand the model globally. TD Power Systems: The company approves fundraising of up to Rs. 600 crore via QIP.

The company approves fundraising of up to Rs. 600 crore via QIP. Andhra Paper: Kadiam unit resumes operations.

Kadiam unit resumes operations. Blue Star: Arm Blue Star Engineering & Electronics will sell its MedTech division to Cyrix Healthcare for Rs. 40 crore.

Arm Blue Star Engineering & Electronics will sell its MedTech division to Cyrix Healthcare for Rs. 40 crore. Fischer Medical Ventures: The company allots 2.05 crore shares upon warrant conversion and raises Rs. 35.99 crore through warrant exercise.

The company allots 2.05 crore shares upon warrant conversion and raises Rs. 35.99 crore through warrant exercise. Vindhya Telelinks: NSE and BSE grant no-objection for the merger of Birla Cable with Vindhya Telelinks.

NSE and BSE grant no-objection for the merger of Birla Cable with Vindhya Telelinks. Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail: Arm ABDFVL acquires an additional 6.21% stake in Pratyaya E-Commerce, increasing its holding to 93.79% from 87.57%.

Arm ABDFVL acquires an additional 6.21% stake in Pratyaya E-Commerce, increasing its holding to 93.79% from 87.57%. PN Gadgil: PNG Jewellers enters NCR with new store in Gurugram.

PNG Jewellers enters NCR with new store in Gurugram. Baazar Style Retail: Opens new Style Baazar store in West Bengal. Total stores as on date stand at 277.

Opens new Style Baazar store in West Bengal. Total stores as on date stand at 277. BEML: Bags order worth USD 6.6 million (Rs. 57 crore) from Mauritius for supply of hydraulic excavators across Africa.

Bags order worth USD 6.6 million (Rs. 57 crore) from Mauritius for supply of hydraulic excavators across Africa. Dr Reddy's: US FDA issues four observations to Bachupally unit, inspected from August 6-14.

US FDA issues four observations to Bachupally unit, inspected from August 6-14. UPL: Step-down arm Advanta to acquire Hytech Egypt for USD 110 million. Acquisition aimed at attaining leadership in white and yellow corn across the Middle East and Africa.

Step-down arm Advanta to acquire Hytech Egypt for USD 110 million. Acquisition aimed at attaining leadership in white and yellow corn across the Middle East and Africa. Ola Electric: Ola launches Ola Shakti BESS.

Ola launches Ola Shakti BESS. Sterlite Technologies: Department of Telecommunications issues a demand notice for Rs. 8.56 crore against Sterlite Technologies, alleging violation of the terms.

Department of Telecommunications issues a demand notice for Rs. 8.56 crore against Sterlite Technologies, alleging violation of the terms. Reliance Communications: Department of Telecommunications invokes and encashes certain financial bank guarantees furnished by various banks on behalf of RCOM in relation to deferred spectrum payment obligations.

Department of Telecommunications invokes and encashes certain financial bank guarantees furnished by various banks on behalf of RCOM in relation to deferred spectrum payment obligations. Juniper Green: Company awarded LOA by Solar Energy Corporation of India to set up a 230 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) round-the-clock project connected to the Inter-State Transmission System in India.

Company awarded LOA by Solar Energy Corporation of India to set up a 230 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) round-the-clock project connected to the Inter-State Transmission System in India. Sai Silks: Company launches its 86th store in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, under its brand format.

Company launches its 86th store in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, under its brand format. RPG Life Sciences: Company informs the exchange about further investment in RPG Active Pharma.

Company informs the exchange about further investment in RPG Active Pharma. Yes Bank: Department of Telecommunications has invoked bank guarantees worth Rs 281 crore issued by Yes Bank on behalf of a borrower towards deferred annual spectrum payment obligations.

Department of Telecommunications has invoked bank guarantees worth Rs 281 crore issued by Yes Bank on behalf of a borrower towards deferred annual spectrum payment obligations. Apollo Micro Systems: SEBI has issued its final comments on the draft Letter of Offer for the proposed 26% open offer for Premier Explosives. Apollo Micro Systems will now take the next steps under the SEBI SAST Regulations.

IPO Updates

Behari Lal Engineering IPO

Overall subscription stands at 108.44x on Day 3

QIBs 165.33x

NIIs 165.32x

Retail 53.27x.

Shiprocket IPO

Overall subscription stands at 99.38x on Day 3

QIBs 122.80x

NIIs 88.99x

Retail 46.42x.

IPO Listings

Dhoot Transmission

Engaged in the design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply of wiring harnesses and electrical distribution systems for automotive and non-automotive applications.



Category Subscription (x) QIB (Ex Anchor) 209.02 NII 53.13 bNII (> ₹10L) 59.41 sNII (< ₹10L) 40.56 Retail 8.32 Employee 8.60 Total 75.06



Molbio Diagnostics

Molecular diagnostics company engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of rapid diagnostic solutions for infectious and non-communicable diseases.

Category Subscription (x) QIB (Ex Anchor) 186.39 NII 49.80 bNII (> ₹10L) 50.82 sNII (< ₹10L) 47.76 Retail 12.97 Employee 13.28 Total 70.27

IPO To Open

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart

About the co

Jewellery retail company with regional presence across South India

Caters primarily to the mass and value-conscious customer segment



IPO Details

DATES: Mon, Aug 17, 2026 - Wed, Aug 19, 2026

ISSUE SIZE: Rs. 1700 Cr

ISSUE TYPE: Fresh issue of Rs.1,200 cr and offer for sale of Rs.500 cr



Use of fund

Setting up of 10 New Stores, Capital exp Rs.34.55 Cr

Setting up of 10 New Stores, Inventory costs Rs.998.68 Cr

General corporate purposes



Financial Highlights (₹ crore) Mar-24 Mar-25 Mar-26 Revenue 16,788.00 16,897.30 25,023.00 EBITDA 680.00 740.00 1,673.00 EBITDA Margin 4.05% 4.38% 6.69% Profit After Tax 359.83 364.73 1,009.82





Horizon Industrial Parks

About the co

Industrial and logistics infrastructure developer, owner, and operator by total network.

IPO Details

DATES: Mon, Aug 17, 2026 - Wed, Aug 19, 2026

ISSUE SIZE: Rs. 2600 Cr

ISSUE TYPE: 100% Fresh issue

Financial highlights (In cr)

Financial Highlights ( Rs crore) Mar-24 Mar-25 Mar-26 Total Income 245.52 439.35 767.84 EBITDA 151.51 339.12 607.80 EBITDA Margin 61.7% 77.2% 79.2% Profit After Tax -162.21 -178.78 -203.65

Board Meetings

Fundraising

Fineotex Chemical - Fund Raising

Bulk & Block Deals

WeWork India: 1 Ariel Way Tenant sold 35 lakh shares at Rs. 697.55 per share; buyers included ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (14.22 lakh shares), Motilal Oswal AMC PMS (7.87 lakh shares), Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund (5.73 lakh shares), Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius (3.59 lakh shares) and HDFC Life Insurance (3.59 lakh shares)

1 Ariel Way Tenant sold 35 lakh shares at Rs. 697.55 per share; buyers included ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (14.22 lakh shares), Motilal Oswal AMC PMS (7.87 lakh shares), Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund (5.73 lakh shares), Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius (3.59 lakh shares) and HDFC Life Insurance (3.59 lakh shares) Indigo Paints: HDFC Mutual Fund bought 5.81 lakh shares at Rs. 1,173.26 per share.

HDFC Mutual Fund bought 5.81 lakh shares at Rs. 1,173.26 per share. LEAP India: Smallcap World Fund bought 88.56 lakh shares at Rs. 161.22 per share, The Prudential Assurance Company bought 55.50 lakh shares at Rs. 154.16 per share, Habrok India Master LP bought 47 lakh shares at Rs. 165.26 per share, and Aagam Investments bought 30.60 lakh shares at Rs. 157.27 per share.

Smallcap World Fund bought 88.56 lakh shares at Rs. 161.22 per share, The Prudential Assurance Company bought 55.50 lakh shares at Rs. 154.16 per share, Habrok India Master LP bought 47 lakh shares at Rs. 165.26 per share, and Aagam Investments bought 30.60 lakh shares at Rs. 157.27 per share. Rolex Rings: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund bought 9.30 lakh shares at Rs. 178.59 per share.

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund bought 9.30 lakh shares at Rs. 178.59 per share. Embassy REIT: A unitholder is seeking to sell a USD 189 million stake in a block deal.

Lock In

SBI Funds Management: 23 mln shares, 1% of Outstanding shares, 1 month lock-in

All Time Plastics: 33 mln shares, 50% of Outstanding shares, 1 year lock-in

Ajax Engineering: 23 mln shares, 20% of Outstanding shares, 1.5 year & beyond lock-in

Insider Trade

Tenneco Clean Air India: Promoter entity Tenneco Mauritius Holdings disposed of 5.06 crore shares in the company. Promoter entity Tenneco Mauritius disposed of 99.68 lakh shares in the company.

Price Band

Price Band change from 5% to 20%: INOX GREEN ENERGY SERVICES

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For Aug 17: Nifty Likely To Stay Range-Bound; 24,200 Key Support Amid Profit Booking

F&O Cues

Nifty Aug futures is down 0.07% to 24,450 at a premium of 84 points.

Nifty Options 18th Aug Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 25,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 24,000.

Securities in ban period: BANDHANBNK, SAIL, LICI, MANAPPURAM



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