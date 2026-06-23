Monsoon Officially Arrives In Mumbai Bringing Heavy Rain And Thunderstorm — Check IMD's Forecast

The Southwest Monsoon officially arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday, marking a further advance of the weather system into key parts of western and central India, according to Indian Meterological Department. (IMD)

The monsoon has now covered the remaining areas of the central Arabian Sea and extended deeper into Maharashtra, including Mumbai, while also advancing across the rest of Telangana and Odisha, and further into parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Bihar.

Mumbai recorded its third consecutive day of rain on Tuesday, with moderate to heavy showers lashing several parts of the island city in the morning, while the suburbs received lighter rainfall.

The skies remained overcast from early morning, with rain picking up gradually after 7 am. Authorities also issued a thunderstorm warning for the next three hours.

Heavy showers were reported in parts of south Mumbai between 7 am and 8 am, while the eastern and western suburbs saw only light rainfall during the same period.

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According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data, the BMC headquarters recorded 45 mm of rainfall. Colaba Pumping Station and Mandvi Fire Station received 29 mm each, followed by Frosberry Reservoir at 28 mm, C Ward office in Girgaon at 24 mm, Memewada at 21 mm, and N M Joshi Marg Municipal School and D Ward office in Grant Road at 20 mm each.

In the 24 hours ending 8 am on Tuesday, the island city recorded average rainfall of 13.30 mm, while the eastern and western suburbs received 0.38 mm and 0.62 mm, respectively, according to a report in PTI.

All major subways remained open and traffic movement was normal. Suburban railway services and BEST bus operations were also running without disruption, the civic body said.

Maharashtra Weather Report For Today

Mumbai, Thane: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places Palghar: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, moderate rainfall and gusty winds (40-50kmph) at isolated places. Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Nashik, Ahilyanagar have the same forecast as Mumbai, Thane. Districts like Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, and Solapur are set to receive light to moderate rain and thundershower, as per the Regional Meteorological Department.

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