Mumbai Rains: Heavy Rainfall Lashes City, Check Water Level In City Lakes And High Tide Timings

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai as monsoon activity continues to strengthen across Maharashtra.

The city has been witnessing spells of rain over the past few days, bringing relief from dry conditions. The IMD has now warned of heavy showers, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds in isolated parts of the city on Tuesday.

Areas across South Mumbai, including Marine Drive, Byculla, Parel and Dadar, received heavy rainfall since early morning, while western and eastern suburbs such as Bandra, Andheri, Kurla and Ghatkopar witnessed moderate to heavy showers.

Monsoon Advances Further In Maharashtra

The Southwest Monsoon has advanced further into additional parts of Maharashtra on June 22, according to the IMD. The weather department said that conditions remain favourable for the monsoon to progress into more parts of the state, including Mumbai, over the next 48 hours. The advancement is expected to bring increased rainfall activity across several districts, offering relief after a delayed start to the monsoon season.

Mumbai Rains

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, warning of thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rainfall at isolated places on Tuesday, while an orange alert was in effect for the broader Maharashtra region including Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Vidarbha during the morning of June 23. The city is currently experiencing intense pre-monsoon rains accompanied by t. As per the weather department, the city is likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph at isolated locations on June 23. A yellow alert has also been issued for June 24, when thunderstorms, moderate rainfall and winds of up to 40-50 kmph are expected in some areas.

Water Level In Mumbai Lakes

The water stock in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai continues to remain low, even as monsoon activity gradually picks up across Maharashtra.

According to the latest report released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at 6 a.m. on June 23, the combined useful water stock across all seven lakes stood at 116,808 million litres, which is 8.07% of the total storage capacity of 1,447,363 million litres.

Among the reservoirs, Upper Vaitarna, which has a total capacity of 227,047 million litres, remained at 0% useful storage. Modak Sagar held 21.06% of its total capacity 128,925 million litres, while Tansa, with an overall capacity of 145,080 million litres, stood at a relatively low 2.21%.

Bhatsa, the city's largest water supplier with a capacity of 717,037 million litres, was filled to 7.33% of its storage capacity. Middle Vaitarna, which has a storage capacity of 193,530 million litres, was filled to 10.78%. Meanwhile, Vihar, holding a total capacity of 27,698 million litres, recorded the highest storage level at 40.77%, while Tulsi stood at 21.50% of its total capacity of 8,046 million litres.

High Tide Timings In Mumbai Today

According to tide-forecast.com, Mumbai was expected to witness two high tides and two low tides on Tuesday, June 23. The city witnessed its first low tide of the day at 12:44 a.m. with a height of 1.22 metres, followed by a high tide at 7:05 a.m. when sea levels reached 3.27 metres. The city is likely to witness another low tide at 12:48 p.m. at 2.12 metres, followed by the day's highest high tide at 6:35 p.m., when sea levels are forecast to rise to around 3.58 metres.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.