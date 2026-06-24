Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Now At 8% Capacity; Heavy Rainfall To Provide Relief? IMD Issues Orange Alert

The level in Mumbai's seven water-supplying lakes remained at critically low levels on Wednesday even as the southwest monsoon finally covered the city after two weeks' delay. The data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) showed that the seven water-supplying lakes were at just 7.94% capacity, compared to their total ability to hold 14,47,363 million litres of water.

However, the water levels may gradually improve as rains continue to lash Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Nashik and other regions, where these monsoon-dependent lakes are located.

According to the BMC data, Modak Sagar was at 20% capacity, while Tansa was holding merely 1.85% of its total capacity of 1,45,080 million litres. Upper Vaitarna continues to remain empty, while Middle Vaitarna was at 11% capacity.

Bhatsa lake was holding 7% of its total capacity of 7,17,037 million litres. Meanwhile, Vihar lake was over 45% capacity after receiving intense rainfall of 142 mm in the last 24 hours. Tulsi lake was at 22% capacity after receiving 263 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours, the data showed.

The gradual replenishment of these lakes will bring major relief as concerns over the city's water supply had been mounting, prompting measures such as reduced supply.

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Rainfall Lashes Mumbai

Mumbai witnessed heavy overnight rainfall, with the BMC reporting 184 mm of rain in the city area, 154 mm in the eastern suburbs, and 190 mm in the western suburbs between 8 p.m. on June 23 and 6 a.m. on June 24. During this period, Malwani Fire Station received the highest rainfall at 271 mm, the data showed.

Below is the statistics of the rainfall that occurred in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation area from 8 AM on June 23 to 7 AM on June 24 2026:

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Mumbai On Orange Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Sindhudurg till 10 a.m., warning of moderate to intense spells of rain.

In Mumbai, a yellow alert by the IMD will remain in place till Thursday, after which light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, is expected to continue in the city. A similar alert has been issued for Thane and Palghar. Both Raigad and Ratnagiri will continue receiving heavy rain till June 27, the IMD predicted.

According to the weather agency, all districts of Maharashtra will remain on a yellow alert on Wednesday, except Dhule, Nandurbar, Nanded, Parbhani and Hingoli. The IMD has issued an orange alert for Ratnagiri during this period.

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