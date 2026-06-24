Mumbai Rains Live Updates: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Mumbai, Thane, Palghar; Severe Waterlogging Reported

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) regional centre in Mumbai issued a red nowcast warning for Mumbai and Palghar early on Wednesday, forecasting thunderstorms, lightning and intense rain spells over the next three hours. For Thane, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places is forecasted.

The warning, issued on June 24, said thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, along with intense to very intense spells of rain, are very likely at isolated places in the two districts. Gusty winds reaching 40–60 kmph may also occur, IMD Mumbai said.

The southwest monsoon finally hit Mumbai on Tuesday, 13 days after its normal onset date. The normal onset date of the monsoon in Mumbai is June 10. Notably, in 2023 the monsoon had arrived even later, on June 25, according to IMD data.

There was traffic congestion on major roads.

On Tuesday, between 8 am to 7 pm, the highest rainfall of 78.96 mm was recorded at Nair Hospital in central Mumbai, followed by N M Joshi Marg-Lower Parel (78.4 mm) and Parel TT (72.63 mm), as per the BMC. In the western suburbs, Malad Bus Depot recorded 61.8 mm rainfall, while Maharashtranagar in the eastern suburb of Mankhurd recorded 51.2 mm rainfall, the civic body said.