Mumbai Rains Live Updates: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Mumbai, Thane, Palghar; Severe Waterlogging Reported
IMD Mumbai issues red nowcast warning for thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy rain in Mumbai, Palghar, and Thane over next three hours.
The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) regional centre in Mumbai issued a red nowcast warning for Mumbai and Palghar early on Wednesday, forecasting thunderstorms, lightning and intense rain spells over the next three hours. For Thane, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places is forecasted.
The warning, issued on June 24, said thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, along with intense to very intense spells of rain, are very likely at isolated places in the two districts. Gusty winds reaching 40–60 kmph may also occur, IMD Mumbai said.
The southwest monsoon finally hit Mumbai on Tuesday, 13 days after its normal onset date. The normal onset date of the monsoon in Mumbai is June 10. Notably, in 2023 the monsoon had arrived even later, on June 25, according to IMD data.
There was traffic congestion on major roads.
On Tuesday, between 8 am to 7 pm, the highest rainfall of 78.96 mm was recorded at Nair Hospital in central Mumbai, followed by N M Joshi Marg-Lower Parel (78.4 mm) and Parel TT (72.63 mm), as per the BMC. In the western suburbs, Malad Bus Depot recorded 61.8 mm rainfall, while Maharashtranagar in the eastern suburb of Mankhurd recorded 51.2 mm rainfall, the civic body said.
Mumbai Rains Live: Are Schools And Colleges Closed Today After Red Alert?
Mumbai woke up to heavy rainfall on Wednesday as the southwest monsoon intensified over the city a day after making its onset over Maharashtra's capital. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai and neighbouring Palghar, warning of intense rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds.
Mumbai Rains Live: Visuals From Marine Drive
Rainfall continues to lash Mumbai on Wednesday morning. Here are visuals from Marine Drive. (Video: PTI)
VIDEO | Rainfall continues to lash Mumbai. Visuals from Marine Drive.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 24, 2026
The southwest monsoon finally hit Mumbai on Tuesday, 13 days after its normal onset date, bringing much- needed relief from the sweltering heat.
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/KGqKeuMJ9i
Mumbai Rains Live: Waterlogging In Kings Circle
Severe waterlogging witnessed in Kings Circle as a result of continuous heavy rainfall since last night.
#WATCH | Maharashtra | Severe waterlogging witnessed in parts of Mumbai city as a result of continuous heavy rainfall since last night— ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2026
Morning visuals from King's Circle pic.twitter.com/Ljr13KxEIs
Mumbai Rains Live: Rainfall Information
Rainfall information in Mumbai from 10: 00 pm on June 23, 2026 to 6:00 am on June 24, 2026 (8hrs) is as follows :
🔹City - 184 mm
🔹Western Suburbs - 190 mm
🔹Eastern Suburbs - 154 mm
🌧️Rainfall information in Mumbai from— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 24, 2026
10: 00 PM on 23rd June 2026 to 6:00 AM on 24th June 2026 (8hrs) is as follows :
🔹City - 184 mm
🔹Western Suburbs - 190 mm
🔹Eastern Suburbs - 154 mm
Water logging occured for some time at Andheri Subway, Hindmata, Dadar and Malad… pic.twitter.com/YKBhrJdSlG
(Source: BMC)
Mumbai Rains Live: IMD Issues Red Warning
IMD Mumbai issued a red warning for thunderstorms, lightning, intense rain, and gusty winds in Mumbai and Palghar for the next three hours.
Mumbai Rains Live: Waterlogging In Andheri, Dadar
Water logging occured for some time at Andheri Subway, Hindmata, Dadar and Malad Subway, water has now receded at these locations.
Also, at Gandhi Market, Sion, the water is draining out and traffic is running smoothly. In addition, railway and BEST services are operating normally.
(Source: BMC)
Mumbai Rains Live: Rainfall Received From Last Night
Places in Greater Mumbai that received the highest rainfall during the period from 10 PM on June 23 to June 24, 6 am.
🌧️काल दिनांक २३ जून रात्री १० ते २४ जून सकाळी ६ वाजेपर्यंतच्या कालावधीत बृहन्मुंबईत सर्वाधिक पाऊस पडलेली ठिकाणे#MyBMCUpdates #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/jpszv5nXdm— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 24, 2026
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