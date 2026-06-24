Mumbai Rains Havoc: Civic Body Employee Falls In Manhole In Front Of Mayor Ritu Tawde - Video

Amid the downpour, a shocking incident was reported from the Gandhi Nagar area in Mumbai, where a civic body employee reportedly fell into an open manhole in the presence of the city Mayor, raising serious concerns about civic safety and infrastructure maintenance.

According to local accounts, heavy waterlogging had reduced visibility on roads, making it difficult for pedestrians and vehicles to notice uncovered manholes, which are believed to have caused the accident.

The incident triggered outrage among residents, who expressed anger over repeated negligence by civic authorities in ensuring that drainage covers are properly secured during monsoon conditions.



Following the incident, Mayor Ritu Tawde has reportedly directed officials to take strict action against those responsible for leaving manholes open and to conduct urgent inspections across the city, as per the local media.

The episode has once again highlighted concerns over urban infrastructure safety and accountability of municipal authorities during heavy rains in Mumbai.

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Continuous rainfall since morning has left several parts of the city waterlogged, severely affecting traffic movement and causing hardship to commuters. Many major roads were submerged, leading to long delays and disruption of public transport services across Mumbai.

Officials said that emergency teams have been deployed to cover exposed manholes and improve drainage systems in affected zones. Authorities also urged citizens to remain cautious while travelling during heavy rains and to report hazardous spots immediately to the municipal helpline for quick response and preventive action.

Investigation into the incident has been initiated by municipal authorities, official sources said today.

Mayor Tawde told NDTV that the manhole cover had been removed for cleanup, stating, “The manhole cover was moved to remove waste. The man should have also read the 'alert' sign and seen the barricades we put around it. When the signage clearly states 'stay alert', people must be cautious. I urge the people of Mumbai to read the notices and posters put up by the BMC.”

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