Vodafone Shares Surge Nearly 2% Ahead Of Q1 Results

Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd. jumped as high as 1.57% shortly after the opening bell on the NSE to Rs 12.93 apiece. The telecommunications company is slated to announce its first quarter results later in the day.

As of 9:33 a.m., the stock pared some gains to trade 1.34% higher at Rs 12.90, compared to a 0.12% decline in the Nifty index on Monday.

The share price has nearly doubled in valuation over the last 12 months, and has spiked 19.2% year-to-date.

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In the preceding quarter, the midcap company had swung to a net profit of Rs 51,970 crore for the fourth quarter of FY26, compared to a loss of Rs 5,286 crore in the previous quarter. This was partly due to the added one-time gain from the reassement of the Adjusted Gross Revenue.

The Average Revenue Per User increased to Rs 190 from Rs 175, showing an increases of 8.3% YoY (year-on-year), according to the firm's press release.

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Revenue from operations rose 0.1% to Rs 11,332 crore from Rs 11,323 crore in the previous quarter.

The stock came in the limelight in June after the Bombay High Court struck down the Centre's one-time spectrum charge imposed on the telecom providers.

The High Court ruled that the government could not retrospectively alter the financial terms of telecom licences years after they had been granted.

Vodafone Idea Q1 Results: Earnings Call

The earnings conference call of the company is scheduled on Tuesday, Aug. 11 2026, from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. (IST). In this call, investors and analysts will get a chance to interact with the senior management of Vodafone Idea Ltd. to discuss the Company's performance for the first quarter of Financial Year 2026-27.

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