Vodafone Idea Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, What To Watch, Share Price Performance

Telecom player Vodafone Idea will announce its Q1FY27 results for the April-June quarter on Monday. Investors will closely watch subscriber trends, average revenue per user (ARPU), revenue and network investment plans, among other things to gauge the broader health of the company.

Here's everything you need to know about Vodafone Idea's Q1FY27 results, earnings call, trading window and key metrics to watch.

Vodafone Idea Q1 Results: Date, Time

A meeting of the Board of Directors of Vodafone Idea is scheduled to be held on Monday, Aug. 10 2026 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30 2026.

Vodafone Idea Q1 Results: Earnings Call

The earnings conference call of the company is scheduled on Tuesday, Aug. 11 2026, from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. (IST). In this call, investors and analysts will get a chance to interact with the senior management of Vodafone Idea Ltd. to discuss the Company's performance for the first quarter of Financial Year 2026-27.

India Primary Access toll number : +91 22 7115 8260

Secondary Access toll number : +91 22 6280 1359

Singapore: 800 101 2045

Hong Kong: 800 964 448

The United States: 1 866 746 2133

UK: 0 808 101 1573

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Vodafone Idea Q1 Results: What To Watch

Subscriber additions/losses and 4G/5G subscriber mix

ARPU trajectory and tariff-hike expectations

Revenue and EBITDA growth

5G rollout and capex deployment

Fundraising/debt reduction plans

Cash position and funding requirements

Vodafone Idea Q1 Results: Share Price Performance

As of Aug.7, Vodafone Idea shares have declined 2% over the last five trading sessions and 8% over the past month. The stock, however, remains up 13.6% over the past six months and year to date, while gaining 88% over the past year.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 15.34 on June 15, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 6 on Aug. 14, 2025, on the NSE.

Vodafone Idea Q1 Results: Trading Window

The trading window for dealing in the securities of the company has been closed with effect from July 1 and shall reopen from Aug. 13, for designated persons linked to the firm and their relatives.

Vodafone Idea Q4FY26 Results Snapshot

Vodafone Idea's customer base remained stable at 192.8 million in Q4FY26. The company reported quarterly revenue of Rs 11,332 crore, up from Rs 11,014 crore in Q4FY25. Ebitda rose 4.9% YoY to Rs 4,889 crore from Rs 4,660 crore, while Ebitda margin improved to 43.1% from 42.3%. Customer ARPU also strengthened significantly to Rs 190 from Rs 175 in Q4FY25.

For Q1FY27, investors will assess whether the improvement in ARPU and EBITDA margins continued while the company's subscriber base remained stable.

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