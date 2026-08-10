Foreign Money Inflows Into India Rising, Not Falling: India's US Envoy Busts FCRA Amendment Bill 'Myth'

India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, on Sunday published a "Myth vs Reality" thread on X, rejecting claims that the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, would restrict foreign funding for civil society organisations in India.

Why The Government Says The Bill Is Needed

Responding to claims that the Bill is meant to cut off foreign funding to civil society, Kwatra said regulating foreign financial flows is "a sovereign step driven by national security concerns" and an "accepted feature of modern governance" across many democracies.

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He said India's FCRA framework has existed since 1976, was overhauled in 2010, and strengthened through amendments in 2016, 2018 and 2020. According to Kwatra, the proposed 2026 Bill is a continuation of that framework, aimed at improving transparency, governance and regulatory clarity.

Kwatra Rejects Claims Of Curbs On NGOs

On concerns that the amendment would further restrict NGOs, Kwatra said foreign money inflows into India had in fact been "rising, not falling," citing growth in contributions to registered organisations from roughly $1.2 billion in 2010-11 to $2.67 billion in 2024-25.

He added that of India's more than three million NGOs, only 14,450 hold FCRA registration, meaning the "overwhelming majority" of civil society organisations fall entirely outside the Act's ambit.

No New Threat To Charities Or Places Of Worship

Responding to fears over asset seizures affecting religious charities, hospitals and schools, Kwatra said the vesting of foreign contributions and related assets with a state authority upon cancellation or surrender of registration "has been in force since 2010" and was "not new."

He said the 2026 Bill introduces a designated authority to safeguard such assets, with full restoration if an organisation's registration is reinstated, and that properties linked to places of worship would be transferred to another FCRA-registered body of the same faith to preserve continuity.

What The Bill Says On NGO Assets

On suggestions that the law targeted a specific religion, Kwatra said the Act "applies uniformly to all organisations regardless of religion, community or ideology."

He also rejected the notion that India was an outlier, pointing to similar frameworks including the United States' FARA since 1938 and FATCA since 2010, Australia's 2018 legislation, Canada's 2024 law and the UK's scheme, which came into force in July 2025, with the European Union currently legislating on the issue.

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