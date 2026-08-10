Titan Share Price Rises Nearly 1.5% After Q1 Net Profit Surges 63%

Titan Company shares rose about 1.5% in early trade on Monday after the company reported a strong first-quarter performance for FY27, with consolidated net profit jumping 63% year-on-year. The stock was trading at Rs 5,010 around 9:35 am on the NSE, compared with its previous close of Rs 4,941.

The strong growth in jewellery revenue and operating profit is likely to remain a key focus for investors as they assess Titan's quarterly performance and the outlook for the business.

Revenue & Profits Surge

Titan reported consolidated net profit of Rs 1,777 crore for the quarter, compared with Rs 1,091 crore in the year-ago period. The figure was also ahead of the Street estimate of Rs 1,392 crore.

Revenue from operations rose 29% year-on-year to Rs 21,356 crore from Rs 16,253 crore. However, the revenue came slightly below the estimate of Rs 21,451 crore.

Titan's Ebitda increased 58% year-on-year to Rs 2,890 crore from Rs 1,830 crore. Ebitda margin improved to 13.5% from 11.1% in the corresponding quarter last year and was ahead of the estimated 10.4%.

The improvement in profitability came alongside strong growth in the company's jewellery business, which remains a key contributor to Titan's overall performance.

Also Read: Titan Q1 Results: Profit Soars 63% To Beat Estimates; Revenue Tops Rs 21,300 Crore

What Is Driving The Growth?

Revenue from Titan's jewellery business increased 30% year-on-year to Rs 19,002 crore. Ebit from the segment rose 68% to Rs 2,360 crore.

Stock Movement

The stock gained over 7.78% in the past month, while it rallied more than 42% in the past one year.

Currently, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 76.16 times, with a market cap of Rs 4,45,100.47 crore as at the end of the previous trading session.

Also Read: Titan Q1 Review: Brokerages Bullish On Jewellery Segment Growth, Raise Target Prices

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