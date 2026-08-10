Kaynes Technology Shares May Rally 30%, Says Motilal Oswal After Healthy Q1 Performance — Check New Target Price

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Motilal Oswal Report

Kaynes Technology Ltd. shares could remain in focus after Motilal Oswal reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the electronics manufacturing services company and maintained a target price of Rs 5,000, implying a potential upside of about 30% from the current market price of Rs 3,856.

Kaynes reported a healthy operating performance in Q1 FY27 with growth across all segments. With a robust order book as of Jun'26 (Rs 890 crore, up 20%), the company is likely to sustain strong revenue growth momentum going forward.

Going forward, Kaynes' growth will be driven by continued scaling of its core EMS business, with growth across all verticals. OSAT and PCB are expected to emerge as key growth engines, with commercialisation targeted from Q3/Q4 FY27.

ALSO READ: Godrej Consumer Q1 Review: HDFC Securities Stays Bullish, Sees Raw Material Stability As Key — Check Target Price

The company's expansion into space and defense electronics should further diversify its growth profile

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Mosl Kaynes Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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