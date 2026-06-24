'Mumbai Is Ready Like Every Year': Priyanka Chaturvedi Takes Swipe At BMC After Waterlogging

Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Former MP Priyanka Chaturvedi took a swipe at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after heavy rain led to waterlogging in several parts of Mumbai. In a post on X, Chaturvedi said, "Mumbai is ready for the rains, like every year, thank you BMC. Not."

In another post, accompanied by a video from Andheri subway, she wrote, “First heavy rains in Mumbai. This is Andheri Subway. Needless to say Mumbai is blessed with a triple-engine sarkar. Not."

The video showed a car wading through water at the flooded underpass. The Andheri subway was later closed after severe waterlogging following heavy rainfall in the city. On the video, a BMC official, Rhitik, said authorities had not been able to find a temporary solution to the recurring flooding at the spot. "Our officers keep standing here to ensure vehicles don't pass through. But some rickshaw drivers still try to get their vehicles across," he said. He added that a rickshaw had got stuck in the middle of the subway, putting the driver's life at risk. “Two of our officers helped bring him out," the official said.

Another BMC official, Robert, said the civic body was trying to prevent vehicles from entering the flooded underpass. "We are doing our best to ensure that no vehicles get inside the underpass. We are trying to protect as many people as possible," he said.

Apart from Andheri, waterlogging was reported in several areas, including Dadar railway station, Dadar's Swaminarayan Mandir area, King's Circle, Milan subway, Vasai-Virar, Nalasopara, Malad East-West subway, APMC Vegetable Market and parts of Navi Mumbai.

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