Fortis Healthcare Q1 Review: Analysts Bullish Despite Short-Term Margin Pressure — Should You Buy?

Fortis Healthcare's first-quarter performance has drawn largely positive reviews from global brokerages, driven by robust top-line growth and a solid hospital bed expansion pipeline. Despite a slight dip in EBITDA margins during the quarter-under-review due to employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) costs, major financial institutions including JPMorgan, Jefferies, and Citi have maintained their bullish stances on the stock, reiterating strong mid-to-long-term growth targets.

For the first quarter of current fiscal (Q1 FY27), Fortis delivered a strong topline performance with consolidated revenue jumping 17.4% year-on-year to Rs 2,545 crore, propelled by steady demand across hospital services and a recovering diagnostics arm. However, the company's operating margins experienced mild compression, coming in at 21.1%, trailing some estimates as higher ESOP costs and structural expenses weighed on profitability.

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Here is how major global brokerages analyzed Fortis Healthcare Q1 Results:



JPMorgan: Maintains "Overweight," Hikes Target to Rs 1,180

The brokerage reaffirmed its 'Overweight' rating on Fortis Healthcare, raising its target price to Rs 1,180 from Rs 1,120. Analysts highlighted that revenue was in line with expectations, while margins actually came in a tad higher than their internal forecasts. Crucially, JPMorgan noted that Fortis's margin guidance remains fully intact despite the added ESOP costs.

JPMorgan sees comfortable valuations for the healthcare provider, trading at roughly 24x and 21x EV/EBITDA for FY28 and FY29, respectively. It projects hospital EBITDA growth to be among the industry's highest at a ~22% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY26-29, supported by a largely brownfield-led bed addition pipeline that significantly minimizes execution risks. Operations at the recently acquired Gleneagles are also steadily stabilizing, keeping capacity expansion on track.

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Citi: Keeps "Buy," Target at Rs 1,180 on Resilient Core Operations

Echoing a similar sentiment, Citi maintained its 'Buy' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,180. The brokerage emphasized the resilience of Fortis's core hospital margins during Q1. Management's reiteration of the FY28 margin target further cemented confidence. Citi also underscored the company's solid outlook for its Diagnostics division, which has maintained its double-digit growth guidance. On the expansion front, the firm noted that Fortis strategically strengthened its pipeline through an Operations & Management (O&M) partnership for a new 300-bed hospital in Cuttack.



Jefferies: Retains "Buy," Target at Rs 1,125

Jefferies held steady with a 'Buy' rating on the stock and a target price of Rs 1,125. Analyzing the Q1 print, the brokerage observed a broadly in-line quarter where hospital revenues surged 19% year-on-year for Fortis, spurred by ongoing bed expansions. Diagnostics segment revenue also clocked a solid 9% growth, benefiting from higher realizations.

Jefferies noted the company's plan to add 400 beds in FY27-primarily via brownfield expansions-which bolsters near-term growth visibility. While acknowledging that ESOP costs will add an estimated Rs 1.3 billion annually (leading to a minor 1-4% cut in FY27-29 EBITDA estimates), Jefferies retains its target of achieving 25% EBITDA margins by FY28, even after absorbing these costs.

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Goldman Sachs: Stays "Neutral," Revises Target to Rs 975

Taking a slightly more conservative approach, Goldman Sachs maintained a 'Neutral' rating on the stock, revising its target price to Rs 975. While the brokerage acknowledged the strong hospital performance that drove the 17.5% revenue expansion, it flagged that the 21.1% margin figure fell short of estimates due to the ESOP impact. Still, Goldman Sachs recognized improvements in hospital occupancy and a continued recovery in Diagnostics profitability.

The brokerage noted that the FY28 guidance remains fundamentally positive, anticipating mid-teen revenue growth and ~25% margins in the hospital segment. Goldman Sachs stressed that bed additions, an improved Average Revenue Per Occupied Bed (ARPOB) mix, and turnaround potential across both hospitals and diagnostics will support growth. However, consistent margin recovery and execution will be the ultimate keys to building stronger confidence in the stock.

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