Videos Capture Mumbai Rains Chaos: Waterlogged Streets, Slow Moving Traffic As Heavy Downpour Continues

Mumbai woke up to widespread waterlogging and traffic disruption on Wednesday after continuous heavy rainfall through the night, with visuals from across the city showing flooded roads, submerged railway tracks, and closed subways.

Visuals shared by ANI from King's Circle showed a BEST bus wading through deep, muddy floodwater that had risen above the height of its wheels, with the road completely submerged amid continuous rain since the previous night.

PTI shared footage from Marine Drive showing the city skyline shrouded in a grey, rain-soaked haze, as overcast conditions persisted through the morning.

In Navi Mumbai, visuals from IANS showed waterlogging near the main entrance of the APMC Vegetable Market, with pedestrians wading through ankle-deep water under umbrellas as trucks and other vehicles attempted to navigate the flooded approach road, disrupting access for traders and customers.

An ANI video from the Andheri subway showed a car struggling through waist-deep water inside the flooded underpass, which was eventually shut to traffic.

A BMC official identified as Rhitik said authorities had "not been able to find a temporary solution for this severe water logging," adding that officers were stationed at the site to stop vehicles from entering, though some rickshaw drivers still attempted crossings.

He said one rickshaw got stuck in the middle of the subway, putting the driver's life at risk, before two officers stepped in to pull him out. Another BMC official, Robert, said personnel were "doing our best to ensure that no vehicles get inside the underpass" while trying to "protect as many people as possible."

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Separately, visuals from a subway in Everard Nagar showed the passage entirely flooded with murky water reflecting off the tunnel lights, forcing its closure to the public overnight.

Footage from Dadar Railway Station's Platform No. 5 showed the railway tracks completely submerged, with water levels rising close to the platform edge following the overnight downpour.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Mumbai at 7 am for the next three hours, with moderate to intense spells of rain forecast for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar and Sindhudurg districts. Authorities have urged commuters to exercise caution while travelling through low-lying and flood-prone stretches of the city.

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