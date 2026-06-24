Mumbai Rains: Are Schools And Colleges Closed Today After Red Alert? Here's What We Know So Far

Mumbai woke up to heavy rainfall on Wednesday as the southwest monsoon intensified over the city a day after making its onset over Maharashtra's capital. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai and neighbouring Palghar, warning of intense rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Several parts of Mumbai reported waterlogging following overnight showers, while local authorities urged residents to exercise caution as more rain is expected through the day.

The IMD's nowcast warning, issued at 4 a.m. and valid for three hours, forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, intense to very intense spells of rain and wind speeds of 40-60 kmph at isolated places in Mumbai and Palghar districts. Thane district remains under an orange alert.

The weather department said conditions remain favourable for the monsoon to advance further into more parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh over the coming days. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over parts of Konkan and Goa this week, with Madhya Maharashtra also expected to receive significant rain.

Mumbai recorded heavy rainfall at several locations on Tuesday. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data, Nair Hospital recorded 78.96 mm of rainfall between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m., followed by N.M. Joshi Marg Municipal School in Lower Parel at 74.4 mm and South Ward Office at 72.63 mm.

The monsoon's arrival is also expected to bring respite from the prolonged pre-monsoon heat, with maximum temperatures across Maharashtra likely to decline by as much as 5 degrees Celsius through Thursday.

Are Schools And Colleges Closed Today?

No official announcement on the closure of schools and colleges in Mumbai has been issued so far.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has not released any order directing educational institutions to remain shut on Wednesday despite the red alert issued by the IMD.

Students, parents and educational institutions are advised to monitor updates from the BMC, district administration and school authorities for any fresh instructions. This story will be updated if an official closure announcement is made.

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