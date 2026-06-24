Mumbai Rains Nowcast Warning: IMD Issues Red Alert For Heavy Rains, Thunderstorms And Lightning

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) regional centre in Mumbai issued a red nowcast warning for Mumbai and Palghar early on Wednesday, forecasting thunderstorms, lightning and intense rain spells over the next three hours.

The warning, issued on June 24, said thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, along with intense to very intense spells of rain, are very likely at isolated places in the two districts. Gusty winds reaching 40–60 kmph may also occur, IMD Mumbai said.

For Thane, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, heavy rainfall and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places is forecasted.

For the day, the IMD has said that cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain with possibility of lightning and thunder in city and suburbs are forecasted. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 29 degree Celsius and minimum temperature will be around 25 degree Celsius.

The southwest monsoon finally hit Mumbai on Tuesday, 13 days after its normal onset date, bringing much- needed relief from the sweltering heat. The normal onset date of the monsoon in Mumbai is June 10. Notably, in 2023 the monsoon had arrived even later, on June 25, according to IMD data.

The longest delay was in 1974 and 1958 when the onset of monsoon was recorded on June 28, according to the IMD.

All major subways in the city remained open, and traffic movement was normal. Railway services on the suburban network operated normally, while BEST bus services also functioned without disruption, said a statement from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). However, there was traffic congestion on major roads.

Between 8 am to 7 pm, the highest rainfall of 78.96 mm was recorded at Nair Hospital in central Mumbai, followed by N M Joshi Marg-Lower Parel (78.4 mm) and Parel TT (72.63 mm), as per the BMC.

In the western suburbs, Malad Bus Depot recorded 61.8 mm rainfall, while Maharashtranagar in the eastern suburb of Mankhurd recorded 51.2 mm rainfall, the civic body said.

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