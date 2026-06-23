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Mumbai Weather: Will Rains Batter City This Evening? Check Hourly Forecast

IMD has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai this week, with thunderstorms likely during evening hours.

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Mumbai Weather: Will Rains Batter City This Evening? Check Hourly Forecast
Mumbai is likely to see rain and thunderstorms through the evening, with wet weather conditions expected to persist for the rest of the week.
(Photo: PTI)

Mumbai is likely to witness continued rainfall through the evening, with the possibility of thunderstorms intensifying later in the day, according to the latest weather forecast.

Google Weather data showed light rain conditions in the city with temperatures hovering around 27 degrees Celsius on Tuesday evening. Humidity remained elevated at 89%, while winds were recorded at 13 kmph, creating muggy conditions across several parts of the financial capital.

The forecast indicated that rain is expected to continue for several hours, with light-to-moderate showers likely to persist beyond 11:30 p.m.

ALSO READ: Massive Dust Storm Hits Delhi, Noida, Gurugram; IMD Issues Orange Alert — Watch

Rainfall probability is projected to rise gradually through the evening. The likelihood of precipitation was estimated at 40% at 6 p.m., increasing to 50% by 7 p.m. and 60% between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Thunderstorm activity is also expected during parts of the evening, particularly around 8 p.m., 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., according to the forecast.

The temperature is expected to remain largely stable at around 27 degrees Celsius through the evening hours.

Looking ahead, Mumbai is likely to remain under the influence of wet weather conditions for the rest of the week. Daily forecasts suggest intermittent rain from Wednesday through Friday, while thunderstorms are expected over the weekend. Maximum temperatures are forecast to range between 28 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius.

ALSO READ: Monsoon Officially Arrives In Mumbai Bringing Heavy Rain And Thunderstorm — Check IMD's Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has earlier indicated that the southwest monsoon remains active over Maharashtra, supporting widespread rainfall activity across the Konkan region, including Mumbai.

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