Massive Dust Storm Hits Delhi, Noida, Gurugram; IMD Issues Orange Alert — Watch

A sudden weather shift gripped the National Capital Region on Tuesday afternoon as a powerful dust storm, accompanied by strong winds, swept across Delhi, Noida and Gurugram, reducing visibility and disrupting daily activities.

The India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert, warning of thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rain in several parts of the region. The IMD said dust storms followed by thunderstorms, light rain and lightning are expected across the NCR and nearby regions in the coming hours, with gusty winds likely to reach speeds of 50-80 kmph.

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The IMD said conditions were expected to intensify in parts of Delhi, with some areas likely to witness stronger winds.

North Delhi may experience moderate thunderstorms with lightning and wind speeds of 60-80 kmph, while South Delhi, South West Delhi and New Delhi districts could see dust storms or severe thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds of up to 80-100 kmph.

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The weather department forecasted adverse conditions in parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan as well, including areas such as Sonipat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Rewari, Palwal, Bagpat, Alwar and Deeg. Residents have been advised to remain cautious.

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