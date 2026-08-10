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Finolex Industries Q1 Review: IDBI Capital Cuts Estimates, Sees Volume Growth Headwinds — Check Revised Target Price

Finolex Industries' sales volumes fell 27% in Q1 FY27 amid PVC market volatility, prompting IDBI Capital to cut earnings estimates and maintain a Hold rating.

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Finolex Industries Q1 Review: IDBI Capital Cuts Estimates, Sees Volume Growth Headwinds — Check Revised Target Price
Finolex Industries Ltd. shares may remain in focus after IDBI Capital retained its 'Hold' rating on the plastic building materials company.
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Finolex Industries Ltd.
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

IDBI Capital Report

Finolex Industries Ltd. shares may remain in focus after IDBI Capital retained its 'Hold' rating on the plastic building materials company and revised its target price to ₹183 from current levels of around ₹164, implying an upside potential of 11.3%.

The brokerage maintained a cautious stance after Finolex Industries reported a weaker-than-expected performance in the June quarter, with sharp volatility in PVC prices disrupting demand and channel inventory movement. IDBI Capital said the company's Q1FY27 results missed its estimates across key parameters, primarily due to a sharp decline in pipe volumes.

For Q1 FY27, net sales fell 15% year-on-year to Rs 883.6 crore, while sales volumes declined 27% to 67,699 metric tonnes. However, improved realisations helped partially offset the demand slowdown, with net sales realisation increasing 15.3% year-on-year to Rs 131 per kg.

ALSO READ: Kaynes Technology Shares May Rally 30%, Says Motilal Oswal After Healthy Q1 Performance — Check New Target Price

Despite weaker revenue, profitability improved. Ebitda rose 13.9% year-on-year to R 106.6 crore, while Ebitda margin expanded 309 basis points to 12.1%, aided by softer raw material costs and tighter cost controls. Net profit increased 16.7% year-on-year to R 114.5 crore, supported by higher other income.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Idbi Capital Finolex Q1.pdf
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