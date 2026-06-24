Mumbai Local Train Update: 24 Trains Cancelled After Track Damage On Trans Harbour Line Amid Rains

At least 24 local trains on Mumbai's Trans Harbour line have been cancelled following a track damage incident between Turbhe and Vashi stations, Central Railway said on Wednesday, as the city continued to battle heavy monsoon rainfall.

"Due to track damage incident at Trans Harbour line of Mumbai Local, 24 trains have been cancelled till now," ANI reported, citing Central Railway. The railway added that traffic had resumed in the affected stretch after repair work, but trains were running at limited speed as a precautionary measure in the damaged section.

Photographs shared by Central Railway showed repair crews working on the tracks amid rain, with an excavator deployed at the site and several railway personnel inspecting the damaged stretch under umbrellas.

Workers were seen examining the rails along the corridor as repair efforts continued through the morning.

The disruption comes as Mumbai grapples with heavy rain after the southwest monsoon arrived in the city on Tuesday, 13 days behind its normal schedule.

ALSO READ: Videos Capture Mumbai Rains Chaos: Waterlogged Streets, Slow Moving Traffic As Heavy Downpour Continues

The city has reported widespread waterlogging across multiple areas, including King's Circle, Andheri, Everard Nagar and Dadar, with several roads and subways flooded and rail tracks submerged at various points on Wednesday morning.

The Trans Harbour line, which connects Thane to Panvel via Vashi and Nerul, is a key corridor for commuters travelling between Navi Mumbai and the rest of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Disruptions on the route during peak monsoon weeks typically cause cascading delays for both Harbour and Trans Harbour line services, given the shared and interconnected sections of track in the area.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai for a third straight day, warning of continued heavy rainfall. Authorities have advised commuters to factor in possible delays and check for updates from Central Railway before travelling on affected routes.

ALSO READ: Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Now At 8% Capacity; Heavy Rainfall To Provide Relief? IMD Issues Orange Alert

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