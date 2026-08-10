Stock Picks Today: SBI, Ola Electric, Delhivery, Kaynes, Godrej Consumer, Titan, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have identified opportunities across banking, healthcare, FMCG, logistics, electronics manufacturing services, tyres, electric vehicles, retail and jewellery, metals, and pharmaceuticals sectors, with fresh calls on SBI, Ola Electric, Delhivery, Kaynes Technology, Godrej Consumer Products, HIndalco, Titan, Apollo Tyres, Finolex Industries, Kirloskar Oil Engines, NMDC, and Fortis Healthcare, alongside a view on a financial stock.

Citi on State Bank of India

Maintains Buy; raises TP to Rs. 1,300 From Rs. 1,230

Strong Q1 beat as NIM, fee income, cost efficiency and loan growth all improved

Domestic NIM rebounded 7bps QoQ to 3%, validating management's FY27 target

Advances accelerated 19% YoY, led by Retail, SME and Agri, while opex remained tightly controlled

Management reiterates 3% domestic NIM and 14-15% credit growth guidance for FY27, with limited NIM impact from FCNR(B) mobilisation

MS on SBI

Maintain Equal-weight with TP of Rs 1070

Q1 – Good quarter

Raised forecasts as we reversed some of the sharp cut in NIM after the Q4 miss

Assume NIM to remain largely stable from here

Will watch this given the volatility in recent quarters

Valuation is full relative to sustainable ROA, ROE

HSBC on SBI

Maintains Buy; raises TP to Rs. 1,310 from Rs. 1,180

Strong 1QFY27 beat led by NIM expansion, robust fee income, tight cost control and benign credit costs

Domestic NIM rose 7bps QoQ to 3%, with management retaining its 3% FY27 NIM guidance

Loan growth guidance raised to 14–15% for FY27, with retail and SME driving incremental growth

Raises FY27-29E EPS estimates by 9–14%, driven by higher NIM assumptions, better cost control and lower credit costs

FCNR(B) deposits of US$6bn, targeted at US$10bn, should replace higher-cost bulk deposits without materially impacting NIM

UBS on SBI

Maintains Neutral; raises TP to Rs. 1,190 from Rs. 1,080

Q1 beat driven by strong NII, fee income and cost control; PAT came in at Rs. 211.2bn

NIM improved 5bps QoQ to 2.86%, while loan growth remained strong at 19% YoY; LDR rose to 83.1%

Management raised FY27 loan growth guidance to 14-15% and expects domestic NIMs to remain above 3%

Valuation at 1.1x FY28E P/BV looks fair.

UBS expects ROA to moderate towards ~1% as treasury gains and credit costs normalize.

JP Morgan on SBI

Maintains overweight; raises TP to Rs.1,280 (from Rs.1,240)

Strong Q1 with broad-based beat; NIM expansion positive

Domestic NIM at 3% and loan growth at 19% support confidence

FY27 loan growth guidance raised to 14–15% from 12–14%

Lower credit costs and benign asset quality add to the positive outlook

Industry-leading growth and improving NIM trajectory remain key positives for the stock

Jefferies on SBI

Maintains Buy; raises TP to Rs. 1,320 from Rs. 1,300

Strong Q1 beat; domestic NIM rebound to 3% drove 15% YoY NII growth

Loan growth remained robust at 19% YoY, led by corporate, Agri, SME and international loans

Asset quality stayed healthy with 1.5% gross NPL and 74% coverage, while credit costs remained low

Management sees headroom for further LDR expansion despite loan growth running ahead of deposits

SBI among Jefferies top picks.

Bernstein on SBI

Maintains Marekt perform; TP at Rs. 1,300

Q1 broadly steady, with strong loan growth and sequential NIM improvement supporting NII

Loan growth remained robust at 19% YoY, led by broad-based traction across agriculture, SME, corporate and retail

Deposit growth lagged at 10% YoY, pushing LDR higher to 83% and warranting monitoring

Asset quality remained stable despite seasonal rise in slippages, with credit costs at 27bps and GNPA improving to 1.47%

Strong fee income growth and controlled opex supported RoA improvement to 1.11%

Sharp rise in borrowings remains a monitorable as sustained funding reliance could create a growth-vs-margin trade-off

Macquarie on SBI

Maintains Outperform; TP Rs. 1,150

Q1 PAT beat estimates, supported by resilient NIMs, tight opex and stable credit costs

Loan growth remained strong at 19% YoY, led by SME and Agri, with FY27 growth guidance raised to 14-15%

Domestic NIM expanded 7bps QoQ to 3%, with management confident of sustaining this level through FY27

Deposit growth lagged advances at 10%, pushing LDR to 83%, though lower funding costs helped protect margins

Asset quality remained healthy with GNPA at 1.47% and credit costs at 27bps; ECL impact remains manageable

At 1.2x FY28E P/BV, valuations remain comfortable against expected ~14% ROEs.

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Kotak on Ola Electric

Maintain Sell with TP of Rs 20

Volume scale remains the critical hurdle

Q1FY27 adjusted EBITDA margin was below expectations due to lower ASPs

Sequential volume recovery, but volume trajectory needs to scale up further

Despite QIP, FCF outflow poses another challenge

If current volume trajectory does not improve, the company will be required to raise capital.

Citi on Ola Electric

Maintain Sell with TP of Rs 26

Q1FY27 Results: Weaker Volumes & Lower Gross Margin Offset by Cost Control+ PLI Penalty Reversal

Losses Lower Than Estimate

Volumes remain sluggish and ASPs weak; Competition is escalating

Positive impact of shift to dealership-based model is uncertain at this stage

Comparatively, Ola's performance looks much weaker

Legacy players are also performing well.

Goldman Sachs on Ola Electric

Maintains Neutral; raises TP to Rs. 40 from Rs. 38.9

Q1 weak with revenue down 45% YoY and EBITDA loss of Rs. 1.65bn; margins fell to 30.9%

Volumes recovered to ~40k units, while dealer-led distribution and 6GWh cell capacity ramp-up are key upcoming triggers

Cash burn remains a concern, with FCF at negative Rs. 3.5bn and no material cell revenue expected in Q2

Raises FY27-29E EPS estimates on volume recovery, but execution and cash-flow risks keep the Neutral view.

JPMorgan on Delhivery

Maintain Overweight; Cut TP to Rs 590 from Rs 650

Q1 review: Transitory costs weigh on earnings; outlook remains solid

Believe margins bottomed in Q1 and should see a sharp recovery in H2

However, margin delivery will be key to improved investor confidence.

Citi on Delhivery

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 570 from Rs 565

Robust Volumes & Positive Outlook

Margins Should Rebound

Well positioned to benefit from any acceleration in traditional e-commerce

New Opportunities: 3PL Quick Commerce; Reverse Logistics, Intra-City; SaaS.

MS on Delhivery

Maintain Equal-weight; Cut TP to Rs 500 from Rs 510

Good top line; margins missed

Cost pressures led to margin miss in Q1

Mgmt expect to recoup over coming quarters and have a similar outlook for FY27 margins as earlier

Elevated mgmt team members to take on greater responsibilities.

Kotak on Kaynes Technology

Maintains Reduce; raises TP to Rs. 3,550 from Rs. 3,280

Weak Q1 PAT, down 25% vs estimates, despite strong 40% YoY revenue growth

Core EBITDA margin at 15.6% beat estimates, but higher interest and D&A offset operating performance

Cash generation remains weak with negative OCF of Rs. 2.6bn and working-capital days rising to 163 from 122

Smart meter collections remain a concern, while higher inventory amid supply-chain and commodity pressures could weigh on near-term margins

OSAT and PCB businesses are expected to start contributing from 2HFY27, providing future growth levers

JPMorgan on Kaynes Technology

Maintains Neutral; cuts TP to Rs. 3,600 from Rs. 3,700

Strong Q1 beat; first revenue and margin beat in at least five quarters

Revenue grew 40% YoY, 10%/12% ahead of consensus/JPMe, while EBITDA margin at 15.6% beat estimates

Core EMS growth was particularly strong at 66% YoY, while smart-meter revenue declined 9% as the company prioritised cash conversion

Working capital remains the key concern, with NWC days rising to 163 from 125, driven by delayed smart-meter collections and higher inventory

OSAT and PCB ramp-up delayed to 3QFY27 due to equipment and logistics issues, though combined revenue guidance remains Rs. 4.5-5bn.

Citi on Fortis Health

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1180

Q1FY27: Core Hospitals' Margins Resilient

FY28E Margin Target Reiterated

Diagnostics- Double-digit growth guidance maintained

Strengthens its expansion pipeline through an O&M partnership for a 300-bed hospital in Cuttack.

JP Morgan on Fortis Healthcare

Maintain overweight hikes TP to Rs. 1,180 (from 1120)

Margin guidance intact despite ESOP; valuations comfortable

In-line revenues, margins tad higher

Capacity expansion on track; Gleneagles still stabilizing

Valuations are comfortable at ~24/21x FY28/29 EV/EBITDA

Hospital EBITDA growth is among the highest at ~22% CAGR over FY26–29

Largely brownfield-led bed addition pipeline lowers execution risk.

GS on Fortis Healthcare

Maintains Neutral; TP revised to Rs.975

In-line Q1; strong hospital performance drives 17.5% revenue growth

Hospital occupancy improved, while Diagnostics profitability continued to recover

Margins at 21.1% were below estimates, impacted by ESOP costs

FY28 guidance remains positive with mid-teen revenue growth and ~25% hospital margins

Bed additions, better ARPOB mix and turnaround potential across hospitals/Diagnostics support growth

Margin recovery and execution remain key to building confidence in the stock

Jefferies on Fortis Healthcare

Maintains Buy; TP at Rs. 1,125

Q1 broadly in line; hospital revenue grew 19% YoY, driven by bed expansion

Hospital EBITDA growth remained healthy, while Diagnostics revenue grew 9% with higher realizations

Plans to add 400 beds in FY27, largely through brownfield expansion, supporting near-term growth visibility

ESOP costs to add ~Rs. 1.3bn annually, leading to 1-4% cuts in FY27-29 EBITDA estimates

Management retains FY28 target of 25% EBITDA margins post-ESOP costs

MS on Financials

RBI sweetens FCNR (B) funding economics

RBI circular says advances in India against eligible fresh FCNR(B) and NRE deposits will be excluded from ANBC for PSL calculation

Further states that fresh/renewed FCNR(B) deposits of 3-5y and NRE term deposits of >/=3y, mobilized within RBI-specified Jun-Sep 2026 windows, qualify

Improved unit economics for FCNR(B) deposits should allow banks to offer further higher rates on these deposits and/or realize higher return

Incremental savings may vary significantly based on a bank's priority sector gross shortfall on average, reliance on inorganic sources, etc.

A 5% gross shortfall (small and marginal farmer sub-category) and a 3% PSLC cost translates to 15 bps pre-tax savings.

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MS on NMDC

NMDC cuts iron ore prices

This is not surprising for us as we have been expecting price cuts

See pullback in seaborne iron ore prices and seasonally weak demand

Expect domestic iron ore prices to remain in check near term during the monsoons

JP Morgan on GCPL

Maintains overweight cuts TP to 1175 (from 1200)

In-line Q1, better FY27 guidance

But confidence needs higher volumes + margin recovery

GCPL's management narrative on the earnings call was balanced

Margin narrative was somewhat cautious/uncertain in the near term

Commodity volatility will continue to influence the trajectory

Believe higher volume growth and revival in margins would be required to build confidence in this name.

Macquarie on Godrej Consumer

Maintains Outperform; TP Rs. 1,250

Q1 EBITDA broadly in line, with strong Africa and Indonesia performance offsetting India margin pressure

India gross margin declined 261bps YoY, with inflationary pressures likely to persist into Q2

Market share gains in insecticides and improving international momentum remain key positives

Near-term India margin pressure and weak home insecticide performance remain key monitorables.

Jefferies on Godrej Consumer

Maintains Buy; TP Rs. 1,400

Q1 broadly in line

Mgmt. sounded confident, driven by market share gains in Hone insecticides

Margin pressure from LPG, kerosene, LAB, etc., remains a near-term concern,

Management targets 22-26% India margins in 2H

Mgt remains confident of exceeding FY27 consolidated revenue and EBITDA guidance.

HSBC on GCPL

Maintains Buy; raises TP to Rs. 1,260 from Rs. 1,250

Q1FY27 broadly in line; Africa outperformance offset moderation in India, making the growth mix less favourable

India delivered 7% underlying volume growth, while consolidated revenue grew 18% YoY

Gross margin declined 260bps YoY due to LPG, kerosene and LABSA inflation; India margins expected to recover to 24–26% over the next few quarters

Company expects FY27 revenue growth to exceed earlier guidance, with India volume growth potential of ~8%.

HSBC on Hindalco

Maintains Buy; TP at Rs. 1,430

Large Q1 beat with consolidated EBITDA at Rs. 139.7bn, up 37% QoQ, led by strong performance across India and Novelis

Novelis earnings should improve as Oswego restarts, while insurance receipts and working-capital release could accelerate deleveraging

Multiple catalysts ahead including Bay Minette commissioning and India aluminium/alumina capacity expansions

At current price, implied Novelis valuation is only ~2x FY28E EV/EBITDA, leaving scope for rerating as operational issues fade.

UBS on Hindalco

Maintains Buy; TP at Rs. 1,325

Q1 EBITDA at Rs. 140bn beat UBS estimates by 29%, driven by strong aluminium upstream, Novelis and copper performance

Novelis adjusted EBITDA/ton came in at US$563, well ahead of estimates, while aluminium upstream EBITDA rose 81% YoY

Novelis deleveraging is a key catalyst, with US$300-400mn working-capital release expected and leverage targeted below 4x by FY27-end.

JP Morgan on Hindalco

Maintains overweight hikes TP to 1205 (from 1190)

Growth within sniffing distance

Hindalco's growth projects remain on track

Ph 1 Aluminum smelter will be commissioned by Dec-2027 FY29 will likely see meaningful volumes

Captive coal mines will also see ~1.5MT volumes in FY28, yielding cost savings

Consolidated net debt to EBITDA moved slightly higher QoQ to 1.95x from 1.83x led by Novelis

Management reiterated that FY27 will be capex heavy even in India

Consol Net Debt/EBITDA should be stable in the coming quarters and likely see a decline by 4QFY27.

Jefferies on Hindalco

Maintains Hold; raises TP to Rs. 1,100 from Rs. 1,075

Strong Q1; consolidated EBITDA beat estimates by 20%, driven by India and a sharp Novelis recovery

India EBITDA rose 26% QoQ on higher aluminium and sulphuric acid realizations, but profitability is expected to moderate from Q1 peak

Valuations remain reasonable at 1.4x FY27E P/B and 6.3x EV/EBITDA.

Nomura on Apollo Tyres

Maintains Neutral; raises TP to Rs. 468 from Rs. 452

Q1 EBITDA was in line at Rs. 8.7bn, with margin at 11.7% beating estimates despite higher raw-material costs

India volumes grew 12% YoY, while management has taken 9% TBR and 11% other-category price hikes; further hikes are needed to fully offset costs

High capex of Rs. 35bn/30bn in FY27/28 and weaker operating profit are expected to keep FCF subdued

EU restructuring benefits and new capacity could support margins, but CV exposure and rising replacement-market competition remain key concerns.

JP Morgan on Titan

Maintains overweight and hikes TP to 5465 (from 5400)

Strong Q1 Print Despite Volatility

Demand Durability the Debate but Execution Drivers Reassure

Jewellery - Multiple levers in place to sustain Revenue/ EBIT growth ambitions.

Morgan Stanley on Titan

Maintains Overweight; TP ₹5,483

Q1 broadly in line; headline margins boosted by one-offs

Adjusted TMZ EBIT margin at 10.9%, with inventory gains and gold procurement benefits masking underlying margins

Buyer growth at 5%, while studded growth remained strong at 34% YoY

Management remains confident on jewellery growth despite elevated gold prices, with improving mix and buyer additions key drivers

Margin outlook remains constructive with jewellery EBIT margins targeted at ~11% and gross-margin initiatives expected to benefit 2H

Strong execution, stable margins and improving buyer/studded mix support continued stock outperformance.

Macquarie on Titan

Maintains Outperform; TP Rs. 5,400

Q1 EBITDA beat led by sharp CaratLane margin improvement and strong TEAL performance

Jewellery demand remains healthy, with management confident of sustaining double-digit sales growth even if gold price inflation moderates

Tanishq margin stood at 10.9% adjusted for one-off MTM gains, limiting scope to extrapolate Q1 margins

Studded jewellery growth continued to improve, while CaratLane margins expanded sharply to 10.1%

Turnaround potential in Damas and Titan's ability to balance strong growth with margins remain key positives.

Jefferies on Titan

Maintains Hold hikes TP to Rs. 5000 (from 4800)

Strong Q1 momentum; jewellery revenue grew 38% ex-bullion despite gold price volatility

Reported jewellery EBIT margin rose to 14.2%, but normalized margin at 10.9% was broadly in line with guidance

One-off inventory and MTM gains boosted Q1 profitability, with MTM gains expected to reverse in coming quarters

Management remains confident of double-digit jewellery growth, driven by buyer acquisition and market-share gains

Citi on Titan

Maintains Buy; raises TP to Rs. 5,700 from Rs. 5,075

Strong Q1; jewellery revenue/EBITDA grew 38%/33% YoY, excluding bullion and one-offs

Management remains confident of sustaining double-digit jewellery growth irrespective of gold-price trends

Near-term growth remains healthy, though some softness in plain gold jewellery emerged in late July

Mix improvement from moderating gold coin growth and accelerating studded jewellery could drive further margin upside.

Jefferies on Finolex Industries

Maintains Buy; cuts TP to Rs. 210 from Rs. 220

Q1 miss as 27% YoY decline in Pipes & Fittings volumes offset strong margins

Sharp PVC volatility in April drove channel destocking, though demand traction improved in May-June and remained healthy in July

EBITDA margin expanded 310bps YoY to 12.1%, supported by higher realizations, cost control and backward integration

Management expects healthy demand momentum, with August starting on a positive note

Attractive valuation at ~17x forward PE and improving plumbing mix support the buy view.

Jefferies on Kirloskar Oil Engines

Maintains Buy; cuts TP to Rs. 2,655 from Rs. 2,815

Weak Q1 as EBITDA missed by 21%, with margins 355bps below estimates

B2B growth remained strong at 17%, but higher commodity, logistics and employee costs pressured margins

Price hikes are being implemented, supporting expectations of gradual margin recovery from the next quarter

Continued HHP market share gains and data centre order execution provide additional growth levers.

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