Five Stocks To Buy Today: ITC, Punjab National Bank, Anand Rathi Among Others | August 10

Stock market experts and research analysts have recommended five stocks for investors to keep eye out for on Monday, including ITC Ltd., Punjab National Bank, Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd. and others.

The suggested trading strategies include entry levels, price targets for upside potential and stop-loss limits to manage downside risk.

ITC (CMP: Rs 286.10)

Sebi registered Research Analyst Vijay Laxmi Ambala (alias VLA Ambala) has a 'buy' call on ITC's stock. She recommends buying the shares between Rs 280 and Rs 290 levels. With a target price of Rs between 310-325, Ambala sees an upside of up to 16% in the shares.

She advised traders to keep a stop loss at Rs 270.

Sumitomo Chemical India (CMP: Rs 526.60)

Market expert Sachin Janardan Sarvade recommends buying Sumitomo Chemical between Rs 625 and 533 levels. He sees an upside of up to 17.26% from the lower band of the buying price with target price set at Rs 625. He advised traders to book their losses at Rs 488.

Punjab National Bank (CMP: Rs 114.81)

PNB gets a buy call from Deven Mehata, Manager and Technical & Derivatives Analyst at IDBI Capital Market and Securities, who advised traders to purchase the stock at the current market price of Rs 114.8.

Mehata sees an upside of up to 8% with a target price of Rs 124. On the other hand, he recommends keeping a stop loss at Rs 110.2.

HMA Agro Industries (CMP: Rs 21.99)

SMT Stock Market founder, VLA Ambala recommends buying HMA Agro Industries around Rs 22, with a stop-loss of Rs 20. The stock has targets of Rs 25 and Rs 28, implying an upside of 13.64% and 27.27%, respectively, from the recommended entry price.

Anand Rathi Wealth (CMP: Rs 2,101)

Sarvade, market expert, recommends buying Anand Rathi Wealth between Rs 2,075 and Rs 2,100, with a stop-loss of Rs 1,989 and a target of Rs 2,323. The target implies an upside of 11.95% from the lower end of the recommended range and 10.62% from the upper end.

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