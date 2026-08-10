Oil Prices On Aug. 10: Brent Crude Nears $85 On Uncertainty Over Reopening Of Strait Of Hormuz

Oil Prices On Aug. 10: International crude oil prices rose on Monday, Aug. 10 on uncertainty over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz after Iran said a deal with Oman defining new shipping lanes was in its final stages but insisted the US must still meet other conditions. Iran is currently not engaging in talks with US. However, US had earlier stated that a deal with Iran is near. Traders continue to assess mixed signals amid worries that the deal to open Strait of Hormuz may not be anytime soon.

Brent crude futures rose 91 cents or 1.09%, to $84.46 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 61 cents, or 0.78% to $78.79 a barrel. Both benchmarks had fallen more than 7% last week on hopes that Iran and Oman were close to reaching a deal that would result in a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which carried a fifth of the world's oil before the war.

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Hormuz standoff: What US, Iran seek for deal

While Iran said on Sunday that a deal with Oman was in its "final stages", it reiterated that the waterway would only reopen once Washington met other conditions, including US compensation to Iran for its widespread attacks. Iran and the US are not engaged in talks and Tehran will not start them as long as Washington breaches an interim deal signed in June, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Sunday. In a further threat to supply, a Saudi oil plant was attacked over the weekend.

The Iran-aligned Houthis said they had hit Saudi Aramco's Jazan refinery, two days after the kingdom signed a defence pact with Sunni Muslim allies Turkey and Pakistan in response to growing regional instability from the US-Israeli war on Shi'ite Iran. Separately, the United Arab Emirates' ADNOC had said that 15 of its vessels had been attacked transiting Hormuz since the beginning of the conflict.

ALSO READ: US Deploys 20 Warships In Hormuz Amid 'Semi-Negotiations' With Iran, Redirects 55 Vessels

Iran has asked the US for compensation as a condition to reopen the crucial waterway, according to a report by media outlet Independent. The Strait of Hormuz will remain shut until the US meets six conditions, including ending the war and aggression against Iran and its allies, Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, the head of Iran's supreme national security council, reportedly said. For traders, uncertainty still remains high as the US-Iran war goes into the sixth month.

However, the US maintains that any reopening must preserve unrestricted freedom of navigation without Iranian approvals, tolls, or controls, disputing key elements of the reported arranged, according to Citi. "Risks remain elevated outside Hormuz, with Houthi groups in Yemen continuing attacks and threats against Saudi-linked shipping in the Red Sea and around Bab el Mandeb," it added. "As of Aug. 9, CENTCOM has redirected 55 commercial vessels, disabled two, and boarded two to ensure compliance," according to US Central Command.

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