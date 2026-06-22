Mumbai Monsoon 2026: Long Wait Ends As IMD Predicts Southwest Monsoon Arrival Within 48 Hours

Mumbai is likely to welcome the southwest monsoon within the next 48 hours, bringing relief from humid conditions and water scarcity. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that conditions are favourable for the monsoon to advance into more parts of Maharashtra (including Mumbai) by June 24.

The latest update comes as the monsoon has already reached Alibag and Pune, moving closer to India's financial capital.

According to IMD's latest bulletin, the southwest monsoon has further advanced into parts of the central Arabian Sea, Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar.

According to the weather department, the Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) currently passes through Alibag, Pune, Nizamabad, Dantewada, Balangir, Sundargarh, Chatra, Gaya and Muzaffarpur.

“Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, remaining parts of Telangana and Odisha, some more parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar during the next 48 hours,” IMD said in its bulletin.

Mumbai's Five-Day Weather Forecast

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Mumbai, has forecast a wet week ahead for the city and surrounding areas.

Mumbai is expected to witness generally cloudy skies with spells of rain or thundershowers over the next few days.

The weather department has predicted light to moderate rainfall across Mumbai, Thane and adjoining areas, while some districts in Maharashtra are likely to see heavier showers as monsoon activity strengthens.

Meanwhile, despite rainfall activity in recent days, Mumbai's water stock remains a concern. The seven lakes supplying drinking water to the city continue to report low storage levels.

The combined useful content across all lakes stood at just 8.34% of the total capacity as of 6 a.m. on Monday, June 22, a significant drop compared to the 26.84% recorded at the same time last year.

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Mumbai usually receives its monsoon onset around mid-June, but this year's progress slowed due to unfavourable conditions after its initial advance.

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