Mumbai Rains 2026: Check IMD Weather Forecast, Water Level In City Lakes, High Tide Timings And More

Mumbai and neighbouring cities woke up to rain and cloudy skies on Monday, with the India Meteorological Department warning of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across parts of the region.

As per IMD, the island city is very likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning on Monday. Moderate rainfall will be paired with gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 km/h in isolated pockets. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for rain and thunderstorms in the city for three days from June 22-24.

Mumbai Rains

For Monday, IMD has predicted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of occasional light to moderate spells of rain in the city and suburbs. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai awoke to rain in several areas this morning. Social media users reported heavy rainfall in Breach Candy and Mira Road around 6:25 a.m., while dark clouds loomed over South Mumbai's skyscrapers. The rain was anticipated to spread to Central Mumbai and the western suburbs, with lighter drizzles occurring in Nahur, Mulund, and Bhandup. Rain was also reported in city's main commercial hub, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

ALSO READ: Mumbai City Wakes Up To Early Morning Rainfall; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Today

The water stock in the seven reservoirs supplying Mumbai remains a critical concern as the city awaits substantial monsoon rainfall. The combined useful content across all lakes stood at just 8.34% of the total capacity as of 6 a.m. on Monday, June 22, a significant drop compared to the 26.84% recorded at the same time last year.

Total water stock across all reservoirs stood at 120,712 million litres out of a total combined capacity of 1,447,363 million litres.

Upper Vaitarna, which possesses an overall capacity of 227,047 million litres, was at 0% useful content. Similarly, Bhatsa, the largest supplier with a vast capacity of 717,037 million litres, held a mere 7.66% of its live storage.

Modak Sagar, with an overall capacity of 128,925 million litres, was filled up to 22.40%. Tansa, which has a total capacity of 145,080 million litres, sat at a critical 2.63% capacity. Middle Vaitarna, holding a total capacity of 193,530 million litres, was 10.34% full.

Vihar, with a total capacity of 27,698 million litres, was filled to 40.96%. Tulsi, the smallest of the seven lakes with a capacity of 8,046 million litres, stood at 21.76% of its capacity.

High Tide In Mumbai

According to tide-forecast.com, Mumbai was expected to witness its first high tide of the day at 5:43 a.m. on Monday, June 22, 2026. This will be followed by a low tide at 11:37 a.m., before sea levels rise again for the evening high tide at 5:41 p.m.

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