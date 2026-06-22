Will Mumbai Finally Get Monsoon Rains Today? IMD Issues Thunderstorm, Lightning Alert

Mumbai and neighbouring districts woke up to rain and cloudy skies on Monday, with the India Meteorological Department warning of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across parts of the region.

According to the IMD, Mumbai and Thane are likely to see thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, moderate rainfall and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph at isolated places. Palghar may also see thunderstorms with lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph at isolated locations.

Several parts of Mumbai reported rain early in the morning. Social media users said heavy rain was seen in Breach Candy around 6.25 a.m. and Mira Road, while dark clouds hovered over skyscrapers in South Mumbai. Rains were also expected to spread towards Central Mumbai, including Sion, BKC, Kurla and Ghatkopar, along with parts of the western suburbs. Drizzle was reported from Nahur, Mulund, Bhandup, Taloja and Sanpada, while thunder was heard in BKC.

AccuWeather forecast mostly cloudy conditions for Mumbai, with a little rain in the morning followed by a couple of showers in the afternoon. The day's maximum temperature is expected to be around 34 degrees Celsius, while the night may see periods of rain with a low of 27 degrees Celsius. The chance of precipitation stands at 89%.

Mumbai-based weather observer Rushikesh Agre shared an IMD satellite image on social media and said the monsoon had “taken control” over the Arabian Sea, adding that there were no major obstacles seen to disrupt monsoon winds.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said rainfall activity was expected to intensify in the coastal Konkan region from June 23, but Vidarbha and Marathwada were likely to receive only light to moderate showers, with widespread rains necessary for sowing not visible till the first week of July.

Appealing to farmers to follow government advisories, he said sowing should be undertaken only after at least 100 mm of rainfall has been received.

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