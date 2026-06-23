Kirloskar OIl Engines' Shares Extend Gains To Second Day — Here's What's Driving The Rally

Shares of Kirloskar Oil Engines soared over 13.5% in the trading session on Tuesday, June 23 as the firm secured a significant order from HyperNext for large-scale data center infrastructure two days ago. It pared gains later and is trading 6% higher as of 11:10 am.

Kirloskar Oil Engine share price had advanced as much as 19.39% yesterday.

On June 19, Kirloskar Oil Engines in an exchange filing informed that it has received a "significant" order from HyperNext. The order comprises 192 MW capacity and includes 96 units of KOEL's 2500 kVA Optiprime Dual Core power systems. According to the company, the order represents "one of the largest deployments of high-capacity power systems for hyperscale data centres in India."

The company said the project will support HyperNext's mission to build resilient, scalable, and energy-efficient digital infrastructure to meet the rapidly growing demand of cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and mission-critical enterprise workloads.

Speaking on the development, Madan Patil, President- Global Powergen Business, Kirloskar Oil Engines said, "This order reflects the growing confidence that digital infrastructure leaders place in KOEL's engineering capabilities and our ability to deliver reliable, high-performance power solutions at scale."

He added, "As AI and cloud adoption accelerate globally, data centers require robust and resilient backup power systems that can support ever-increasing energy demands. Our Optiprime platform has been developed precisely to address these challenges, delivering exceptional performance, reliability, and operational efficiency for Hyperscale data centres."

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