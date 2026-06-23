Five Stocks To Buy: Cipla, IDBI Bank, Bharat Forge And More | June 23, 2026

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing on sectors such as pharmaceutical, industrial manufacturing, natural gas and banking.

Top picks for Tuesday, June 23, include IDBI Bank, Cipla, Bharat Forge, AU Small Finance Bank and GAIL India.

IDBI Bank

Amit Goel, Chartered Market Technician, SEBI registered Research Analyst and Partner & Co-Founder of BlueOak Wealth, recommended a buy on IDBI Bank shares with a target of Rs 97.28, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 85.57.

Cipla

Amit Goel of BlueOak Wealth highlighted momentum in the pharmaceutical space. He recommended a buy on Cipla for a target of Rs 1,526, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 1,341.

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Bharat Forge

Jigar Shantilal Patel tracked strength in the industrial manufacturing sector. He recommended a buy on Bharat Forge for a target of Rs 2,212, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 2,041.

AU Small Finance Bank

Vinay Rajani, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities also highlighted traction in banking stocks. He recommended a buy on AU Small Finance Bank shares with a target of Rs 1,080, advising traders for a stop loss of Rs 1,020.

GAIL India

Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities observed favourable setup in the natural gas space. He recommended a buy on GAIL India at for a target of Rs 183, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 174.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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