Wall Street Highlights: S&P 500, Nasdaq Fall as SpaceX's Rout Offsets US-Iran Hopes

Wall Street traders drove stocks down from the brink of record highs as a slide in several tech giants overshadowed optimism about progress in peace talks between the US and Iran. Oil retreated.

Equities turned lower as Alphabet Inc. led losses in megacaps. The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.3%. A 16% plunge in SpaceX sent the shares to the lowest since their first day of trading. Elon Musk's rocket firm is selling investment-grade bonds, part of what's expected to be a massive borrowing spree to fund artificial-intelligence ambitions. A rise in Treasury yields also weighed on sentiment. Brent crude settled under $78.

ALSO READ: Asian Markets Today: Kospi, Nikkei Decline As Oil Prices Rise Amid U.S.-Iran Uncertainty

Expectations for a lasting peace deal in the Middle East, the revival of the AI trade and solid corporate earnings had fueled an almost 20% surge in the US equity benchmark from war-driven lows.

While geopolitical developments are likely to remain a key source of volatility in the near term, shifts in investor confidence regarding the durability of the AI rally may also lead to bouts of market swings, according to Ulrike Hoffmann-Burchardi at UBS Chief Investment Office.

SpaceX's bond sale is the latest in a wave of deals from companies driving the AI boom. Alphabet, Amazon.com Inc. and others have raised more than $300 billion of debt tied to AI since November across multiple credit markets. The rocket firm is seeking to raise at least $20 billion, Bloomberg reported.

The issue that stands out the most is the idea that the hyperscalers continue to receive an extremely low return on investment on their colossal level of spending on AI," said Matt Maley at Miller Tabak. "Another big concern surrounds the issue of 'circular investments,' where companies invest in each other, while also committing to buying each other's products."

Tech stocks will extend gains for at least another couple of quarters as AI infrastructure spending accelerates beyond the pace of the past two years, Columbia Threadneedle Investments' Tiffany Wade told Bloomberg Television.

ALSO READ:US Permits Iran To Sell Oil Under 60-Day Licence After Round 1 Of Talks

On the geopolitical front, the US issued a 60-day license allowing Iran to sell oil on the international market, giving Tehran an economic lifeline as the two adversaries continued talks for a permanent peace deal. Vice President JD Vance described the first round of negotiations as "very, very good" and said Iran had agreed to allow nuclear inspectors back into the country.

But Iranian officials, who also cited progress, challenged that claim, saying Vance's assertion was "false and does not reflect reality."

Elsewhere, Andy Burnham appears set to become the UK's seventh prime minister in a decade after Keir Starmer laid out a timeline for his own departure and potential rivals backed a quick transition to the popular Manchester politician. While markets showed little reaction to the resignation, they were buoyed by reduced odds of a leadership contest that could have prolonged uncertainty.

Some of the main moves in markets: Stocks The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 4 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.2% Currencies The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.4% to $1.1426

The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.3249

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 161.60 per dollar Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin rose 1.2% to $64,564.87

Ether rose 1% to $1,737.03 Bonds The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 4.51%

Germany's 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.95%

Britain's 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.81% Commodities West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.2% to $74.21 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.9% to $4,192.94 an ounce

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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