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Stocks To Buy: Check Kush Bohra's Top Picks Of The Day | June 23, 2026

Technical analyst Kush Bohra shares his top picks for the day.

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Stocks To Buy: Check Kush Bohra's Top Picks Of The Day | June 23, 2026
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STOCKS IN THIS STORY
NCC Ltd.
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Navin Fluorine International Ltd.
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Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd
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Technical analyst Kush Bohra has shared his latest high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, with picks across infrastructure, specialty chemicals, and auto components sectors, including NCC, Navin Fluorine International, and Shriram Pistons & Rings.

Here are the specific trading strategies and key technical levels for Tuesday, June 23:

NCC

Bohra is bullish on NCC Limited shares, citing positive price action and strength in the infrastructure space. He recommends a buy with upside potential in the near term.

  • Target 1: Rs 164
  • Target 2: Rs 169
  • Stop Loss: Rs 154

Navin Fluorine International

In the chemicals segment, shares of Navin Fluorine International has emerged as a promising pick, with the stock showing signs of upward momentum.

  • Target 1: Rs 7,775
  • Target 2: Rs 7,950
  • Stop Loss: Rs 7,400

ALSO READ: Stock Picks Today: Zee Entertainment, Blue Star, Meesho, Tech Mahindra, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Shriram Pistons & Rings

Within the auto components space,  shares of Shriram Pistons & Rings is also on Bohra's radar, with a bullish technical setup indicating potential gains.

  • Target 1: Rs 3,900
  • Target 2: Rs 4,000
  • Stop Loss: Rs 3,700

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by investment advisers are their own and do not reflect the position of the organization. Investors are advised to consult certified financial advisers before making any investment decisions.

ALSO READ: Indian Equities To Broaden Beyond Megacaps: Market Expert Bets On AI, Select Mid And Small Caps

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