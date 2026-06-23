Stocks To Buy: Check Kush Bohra's Top Picks Of The Day | June 23, 2026

Technical analyst Kush Bohra has shared his latest high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, with picks across infrastructure, specialty chemicals, and auto components sectors, including NCC, Navin Fluorine International, and Shriram Pistons & Rings.
Here are the specific trading strategies and key technical levels for Tuesday, June 23:
NCC
Bohra is bullish on NCC Limited shares, citing positive price action and strength in the infrastructure space. He recommends a buy with upside potential in the near term.
- Target 1: Rs 164
- Target 2: Rs 169
- Stop Loss: Rs 154
Navin Fluorine International
In the chemicals segment, shares of Navin Fluorine International has emerged as a promising pick, with the stock showing signs of upward momentum.
- Target 1: Rs 7,775
- Target 2: Rs 7,950
- Stop Loss: Rs 7,400
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Shriram Pistons & Rings
Within the auto components space, shares of Shriram Pistons & Rings is also on Bohra's radar, with a bullish technical setup indicating potential gains.
- Target 1: Rs 3,900
- Target 2: Rs 4,000
- Stop Loss: Rs 3,700
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by investment advisers are their own and do not reflect the position of the organization. Investors are advised to consult certified financial advisers before making any investment decisions.
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