Stocks To Watch Today: JSW Infrastructure, Bharat Electronics, Vodafone Idea, Info Edge & More

Shares of JSW Infrastructure, Bharat Electronics, Vodafone Idea and Info Edge will attract investor attention on Tuesday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Monday's market hours:

Stocks To Watch

JSW Infrastructure : The company launched a major fundraising campaign via a fresh QIP issue of up to 23 crore equity shares. The QIP opened on June 22 with a floor price fixed at Rs. 290.35 per share. Concurrently, the Sajjan Jindal Family Trust will execute a secondary stake sale of up to 3.3 crore shares through an Offer for Sale (OFS), positioning the company to fund upcoming port infrastructure concessions.

: The company launched a major fundraising campaign via a fresh QIP issue of up to 23 crore equity shares. The QIP opened on June 22 with a floor price fixed at Rs. 290.35 per share. Concurrently, the Sajjan Jindal Family Trust will execute a secondary stake sale of up to 3.3 crore shares through an Offer for Sale (OFS), positioning the company to fund upcoming port infrastructure concessions. Bharat Electronics : Secured substantial additional defense and electronics orders aggregating to Rs. 1,081 crore since May 25. The domestic pipeline highlights the company's strong execution momentum across state-backed radar, communication, and weapon systems integrations.

: Secured substantial additional defense and electronics orders aggregating to Rs. 1,081 crore since May 25. The domestic pipeline highlights the company's strong execution momentum across state-backed radar, communication, and weapon systems integrations. Vodafone Idea: The board approved a targeted equity funding structure, moving to allot 430 crore warrants valued at Rs. 1,182 crore to Suryaja Investments. The warrants are priced at Rs. 11 per unit, strengthening the telecom major's capital cushion ahead of its upcoming 5G rollout cycles.

ALSO READ: JSW Infra Launches Rs 7,503-Crore QIP, Fixes Floor Price; Sajjan Jindal Family To Pare Stake Via OFS

Info Edge (India) : In a comprehensive letter to shareholders, the tech investor disclosed that it has actively deployed Rs. 1,003 crore across 54 deeptech and artificial intelligence startups since 2020. The company reiterated its strong strategic preference for investing in companies domiciled in India with native Indian founders, having deployed a total of Rs. 4,900 crore across 135 multi-sector startups.

: In a comprehensive letter to shareholders, the tech investor disclosed that it has actively deployed Rs. 1,003 crore across 54 deeptech and artificial intelligence startups since 2020. The company reiterated its strong strategic preference for investing in companies domiciled in India with native Indian founders, having deployed a total of Rs. 4,900 crore across 135 multi-sector startups. GHV Infra : Secured a significant infrastructural sub-contract valued at Rs. 213 crore from GHV India to execute comprehensive engineering and composite works at a major railway coaching complex in West Bengal.

: Secured a significant infrastructural sub-contract valued at Rs. 213 crore from GHV India to execute comprehensive engineering and composite works at a major railway coaching complex in West Bengal. Electronics Mart India : Expanded its retail network execution in the southern zone by commencing commercial operations at a brand new multi-brand electronics retail store in Telangana.

: Expanded its retail network execution in the southern zone by commencing commercial operations at a brand new multi-brand electronics retail store in Telangana. Transrail Lighting: Announced that Deputy Managing Director Raman Rajagopalan has tendered his formal resignation from the company's executive board, effective July 31.

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