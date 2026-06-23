Titan Board Names IAS Officer S Vijayakumar As Chairman, Additional Director

Titan Company Ltd. has appointed senior IAS officer S. Vijayakumar as its Chairman and Additional Director on the company's board, effective June 29, 2026, following a nomination by Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Ltd. (TIDCO). The appointment was approved by Titan's board through a circular resolution passed on June 22, according to an exchange filing.

Vijayakumar will serve as a Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director and will be liable to retire by rotation, subject to shareholder approval at the company's forthcoming annual general meeting.

Vijayakumar is a 1993-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and currently serves as the Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Tamil Nadu in the Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department.

Over the course of his career, he has held several key positions in the Tamil Nadu government, including Additional Chief Secretary for Land Reforms and Commissioner of Land Reforms, as per the exchange filing. He has also served as Chairman and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Ltd. and as Principal Secretary/Secretary-II to the Chief Minister's Secretariat.

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The appointment comes through TIDCO, one of Titan's longstanding institutional shareholders. TIDCO has nominated Vijayakumar to the board as its representative.

Titan, as per rules and regulations, said Vijayakumar is not related to any of the company's directors, key managerial personnel or promoters. The company also confirmed that he has not been debarred by the Securities and Exchange Board of India or any other authority from holding a directorship in a listed company.

The appointment will take effect from June 29, while shareholder approval for his induction on the board will be sought in due course, in line with regulatory requirements.

Titan, a part of the Tata Group, operates businesses across jewellery, watches, eyewear and emerging consumer categories.

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