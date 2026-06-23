Gold, Silver Prices Today: Check 24K, 22K Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad

Gold and silver prices in India rose on Tuesday driven by gains in global markets and depreciation in the rupee. Gold prices edged higher as investors balanced improving geopolitical sentiment against expectations of a prolonged period of higher US interest rates, analysts told PTI.

The gold rate in India on Friday is Rs 1,48,510 per 10 gms while the silver rate in India was Rs 2,35,610 per 1 kg, according the Bullions website.

In the international market, spot gold was little changed at $4,188.91 an ounce at 8:00 a.m. in Singapore. Silver slipped 0.2% to $64.94 an ounce, reported Bloomberg.

Gold Price Today

In Mumbai, the financial heart of the country, 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately Rs 1,48,240 per 10 grams. Kolkata follows a similar trend, with its gold rate reported at Rs 1,48,050. Both cities are ahead of the national capital, Delhi, where the 24-carat rate currently stands at Rs 1,47,990, according to Bullions website.

The southern markets continue to record the highest figures in the country. Chennai leads the metros with a peak rate of Rs 1,48,670 while Hyderabad and Bengaluru follow closely at Rs 1,48,480 and Rs 1,48,360 respectively, keeping the price gap between the southern hubs and the northern capital distinct.

Gold 24 Karat (Rs) Gold 22 Karat (Rs) City 1 Gram 10 Gram City 1 Gram 10 Gram Mumbai 14,824 1,48,240 Mumbai 13,589 1,35,887 New Delhi 14,799 1,47,990 New Delhi 13,566 1,35,658 Kolkata 14,805 1,48,050 Kolkata 13,571 1,35,713 Chennai 14,867 1,48,670 Chennai 13,628 1,36,281 Bangalore 14,836 1,48,360 Bangalore 13,600 1,35,997 Hyderabad 14,848 1,48,480 Hyderabad 13,611 1,36,107

Silver Price Today

Here is how the silver rates are unfolding across major Indian hubs today: Mumbai is the epicenter of this price rally. The current silver rate in Mumbai is Rs 2,35,180 per kg. In the national capital, Delhi, silver is keeping pace with Mumbai, currently priced at Rs 2,34,780 per kg, according to Bullions website

Chennai and Hyderabad are seeing silver trade at approximately Rs 2,35,870 and Rs 2,35,550 per kg, respectively. Bengaluru follows closely, with rates hovering around Rs 2,35,370 per kg. Silver rates in Kolkata are currently trading at roughly Rs 2,34,870.

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