Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On July 23

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India Market Recap

Indian equity benchmarks resumed gains after a blip in Friday's trade. Nifty 50 ended 89.80 points, or 0.37%, higher at 24,102.90, while the Sensex gained 291.17 points, or 0.38%, to close at 77,094.07. Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were among the top contributors to the benchmark gains.

US Market Recap

Wall Street rose on Monday as Wall Street assessed the latest developments in the Iran-US war negotiations. S&P 500 and Dow Jones saw recovery while Nasdaq traded lower.

S&P 500 opened 0.24% higher at 7,517.3, tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.09% at open to 26,494.82, and Dow Jones Industrial Average added nearly 250 points and opened 0.49% higher at 51,813.27.

ALSO READ: NSE, BME Collaborate To Boost Non-Ferrous Metal Derivatives Market Ecosystem

Stocks In News

JSW Infrastructure : The company launched a major fundraising campaign via a fresh QIP issue of up to 23 crore equity shares. The QIP opened on June 22 with a floor price fixed at Rs. 290.35 per share. Concurrently, the Sajjan Jindal Family Trust will execute a secondary stake sale of up to 3.3 crore shares through an Offer for Sale (OFS), positioning the company to fund upcoming port infrastructure concessions.

: The company launched a major fundraising campaign via a fresh QIP issue of up to 23 crore equity shares. The QIP opened on June 22 with a floor price fixed at Rs. 290.35 per share. Concurrently, the Sajjan Jindal Family Trust will execute a secondary stake sale of up to 3.3 crore shares through an Offer for Sale (OFS), positioning the company to fund upcoming port infrastructure concessions. Bharat Electronics : Secured substantial additional defense and electronics orders aggregating to Rs. 1,081 crore since May 25. The domestic pipeline highlights the company's strong execution momentum across state-backed radar, communication, and weapon systems integrations.

: Secured substantial additional defense and electronics orders aggregating to Rs. 1,081 crore since May 25. The domestic pipeline highlights the company's strong execution momentum across state-backed radar, communication, and weapon systems integrations. Vodafone Idea : The board approved a targeted equity funding structure, moving to allot 430 crore warrants valued at Rs. 1,182 crore to Suryaja Investments. The warrants are priced at Rs. 11 per unit, strengthening the telecom major's capital cushion ahead of its upcoming 5G rollout cycles.

: The board approved a targeted equity funding structure, moving to allot 430 crore warrants valued at Rs. 1,182 crore to Suryaja Investments. The warrants are priced at Rs. 11 per unit, strengthening the telecom major's capital cushion ahead of its upcoming 5G rollout cycles. Info Edge (India) : In a comprehensive letter to shareholders, the tech investor disclosed that it has actively deployed Rs. 1,003 crore across 54 deeptech and artificial intelligence startups since 2020. The company reiterated its strong strategic preference for investing in companies domiciled in India with native Indian founders, having deployed a total of Rs. 4,900 crore across 135 multi-sector startups.

: In a comprehensive letter to shareholders, the tech investor disclosed that it has actively deployed Rs. 1,003 crore across 54 deeptech and artificial intelligence startups since 2020. The company reiterated its strong strategic preference for investing in companies domiciled in India with native Indian founders, having deployed a total of Rs. 4,900 crore across 135 multi-sector startups. Syrma SGS Technology : Entered into a strategic manufacturing agreement with Japan-based Kaga Electronics. Under the terms of the pact, the parties will establish a specialized Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) facility in India to cater to premium Japanese industrial and consumer electronics clients.

: Entered into a strategic manufacturing agreement with Japan-based Kaga Electronics. Under the terms of the pact, the parties will establish a specialized Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) facility in India to cater to premium Japanese industrial and consumer electronics clients. Apar Industries : Expanding its footprint in the Middle East, its subsidiary (Apar Industries Middle East) entered into a comprehensive long-term base oil supply agreement with Saudi Aramco Base Oil Company (Luberef). Under the pact, Saudi Aramco will reliably supply base oils directly to Yanbu to fuel localized lubricant compounding.

: Expanding its footprint in the Middle East, its subsidiary (Apar Industries Middle East) entered into a comprehensive long-term base oil supply agreement with Saudi Aramco Base Oil Company (Luberef). Under the pact, Saudi Aramco will reliably supply base oils directly to Yanbu to fuel localized lubricant compounding. Birla Corporation : Announced a key structural milestone as its Bikram Coal Mine located in Madhya Pradesh formally commenced its commercial production of coal, expanding captive fuel security for its nearby cement manufacturing operations.

: Announced a key structural milestone as its Bikram Coal Mine located in Madhya Pradesh formally commenced its commercial production of coal, expanding captive fuel security for its nearby cement manufacturing operations. Hindustan Zinc : Deepening its ESG commitments, the metals giant signed non-binding MoUs with Advantek Associates and Aero Eagle. The partnerships are structured to explore the adoption of green hydrogen and clean energy tech ecosystems across its mining and smelting zones.

: Deepening its ESG commitments, the metals giant signed non-binding MoUs with Advantek Associates and Aero Eagle. The partnerships are structured to explore the adoption of green hydrogen and clean energy tech ecosystems across its mining and smelting zones. Network People Services Technologies (NPST) : Secured a prestigious technology mandate from a Maharatna Public Sector company. Under the contract, the company will act as the core Technology Service Provider (TSP) to develop and manage a proprietary, hyper-scale UPI Third Party Application Provider (TPAP) ecosystem.

: Secured a prestigious technology mandate from a Maharatna Public Sector company. Under the contract, the company will act as the core Technology Service Provider (TSP) to develop and manage a proprietary, hyper-scale UPI Third Party Application Provider (TPAP) ecosystem. GAIL (India) : The government officially nominated Satish Kumar Sinha to take charge as the state-run gas major's new Director (Finance), with the executive transition scheduled to take effect from July 1.

: The government officially nominated Satish Kumar Sinha to take charge as the state-run gas major's new Director (Finance), with the executive transition scheduled to take effect from July 1. Yash Highvoltage : Announced a targeted Rs. 151 crore preferential fundraise involving the issuance of 12.6 lakh equity shares and 8.3 lakh convertible warrants. The capital injection is systematically earmarked to support heavy manufacturing capacity expansion and accelerate the firm's strategic entry into the specialized 550 kV RIP Bushing segment.

: Announced a targeted Rs. 151 crore preferential fundraise involving the issuance of 12.6 lakh equity shares and 8.3 lakh convertible warrants. The capital injection is systematically earmarked to support heavy manufacturing capacity expansion and accelerate the firm's strategic entry into the specialized 550 kV RIP Bushing segment. Acutaas Chemicals : Disclosed that the Gujarat GST department has initiated a formal multi-location search operation at the company's corporate head office and its main chemicals manufacturing facility in Surat.

: Disclosed that the Gujarat GST department has initiated a formal multi-location search operation at the company's corporate head office and its main chemicals manufacturing facility in Surat. Timken India : Disclosed that the Ahmedabad High Court has upheld a lower labour court mandate ordering the engineering firm to reinstate and fully compensate an employee who was originally terminated in 1995, concluding a multi-decade industrial dispute.

: Disclosed that the Ahmedabad High Court has upheld a lower labour court mandate ordering the engineering firm to reinstate and fully compensate an employee who was originally terminated in 1995, concluding a multi-decade industrial dispute. 63 Moons Technologies : Received a decisive governance nod as shareholders comprehensively approved the formal re-appointment of Devendra Agrawal as the company's Chief Financial Officer.

: Received a decisive governance nod as shareholders comprehensively approved the formal re-appointment of Devendra Agrawal as the company's Chief Financial Officer. GHV Infra : Secured a significant infrastructural sub-contract valued at Rs. 213 crore from GHV India to execute comprehensive engineering and composite works at a major railway coaching complex in West Bengal.

: Secured a significant infrastructural sub-contract valued at Rs. 213 crore from GHV India to execute comprehensive engineering and composite works at a major railway coaching complex in West Bengal. Bandhan Bank : The private sector lender scheduled a board meeting on June 25 to evaluate, structure, and consider its comprehensive rolling medium-term capital plan.

: The private sector lender scheduled a board meeting on June 25 to evaluate, structure, and consider its comprehensive rolling medium-term capital plan. IIFL Finance : The board scheduled a crucial meeting on June 27 to evaluate raising fresh capital via equity and review a potential upsizing of its ongoing Global Medium Term Note Programme.

: The board scheduled a crucial meeting on June 27 to evaluate raising fresh capital via equity and review a potential upsizing of its ongoing Global Medium Term Note Programme. Lemon Tree Hotels : Continued its international hospitality expansion by signing a formal management license agreement to establish a premium new 85-room hotel property in Nepal.

: Continued its international hospitality expansion by signing a formal management license agreement to establish a premium new 85-room hotel property in Nepal. Hero MotoCorp : Extended its long-term strategic partnership with the Amaury Sport Organisation for another five years. Concurrently, the two-wheeler giant launched the 'India's Next Dakar Hero' program to scout and nurture native motorsport talent.

: Extended its long-term strategic partnership with the Amaury Sport Organisation for another five years. Concurrently, the two-wheeler giant launched the 'India's Next Dakar Hero' program to scout and nurture native motorsport talent. Nava : Streamlined its international holding structures by approving the formal amalgamation of its two Singapore-incorporated subsidiaries, Nava Healthcare and Nava Global.

: Streamlined its international holding structures by approving the formal amalgamation of its two Singapore-incorporated subsidiaries, Nava Healthcare and Nava Global. Hind Rectifiers : Moving to unlock non-core capital, the company approved the sale of its non-operational Dehradun manufacturing plant for a total consideration of Rs. 5 crore.

: Moving to unlock non-core capital, the company approved the sale of its non-operational Dehradun manufacturing plant for a total consideration of Rs. 5 crore. Nephrocare Health Services : The board approved providing a clean corporate collateral support facility worth Rs. 70 crore to its underlying operational arm, NephroPlus Kidney Services Company, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

: The board approved providing a clean corporate collateral support facility worth Rs. 70 crore to its underlying operational arm, NephroPlus Kidney Services Company, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Restaurant Brands Asia : Strengthened the capital base of its Southeast Asian business by subscribing to redeemable, cumulative, non-convertible preference shares worth IDR 35 billion in its Indonesian subsidiary.

: Strengthened the capital base of its Southeast Asian business by subscribing to redeemable, cumulative, non-convertible preference shares worth IDR 35 billion in its Indonesian subsidiary. Oswal Greentech : Formally expanded its international corporate footprint by incorporating a new wholly-owned subsidiary in Dubai, UAE, backed by an initial capitalization of AED 40 million.

: Formally expanded its international corporate footprint by incorporating a new wholly-owned subsidiary in Dubai, UAE, backed by an initial capitalization of AED 40 million. Knowledge Marine & Ports : The board scheduled a meeting on June 26 to consider and vote on various enabling resolutions to raise fresh capital via equity and other valid instruments.

: The board scheduled a meeting on June 26 to consider and vote on various enabling resolutions to raise fresh capital via equity and other valid instruments. Likhitha Infrastructure : Moving to fund working capital lines, the board approved a proposal to raise up to Rs. 60 crore through the preferential issuance of 25 lakh equity share warrants.

: Moving to fund working capital lines, the board approved a proposal to raise up to Rs. 60 crore through the preferential issuance of 25 lakh equity share warrants. Power Finance Corp : Management streamlined its structural architecture as the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) officially struck off and dissolved its inactive infrastructure arm, Bihar Infrapower.

: Management streamlined its structural architecture as the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) officially struck off and dissolved its inactive infrastructure arm, Bihar Infrapower. RPG Life Sciences & HEG : Fixed critical dividend timelines, with RPG Life Sciences setting July 9 as the record date for its Rs. 24 final dividend, and carbon electrode major HEG scheduling its main dividend record date for July 22.

: Fixed critical dividend timelines, with RPG Life Sciences setting July 9 as the record date for its Rs. 24 final dividend, and carbon electrode major HEG scheduling its main dividend record date for July 22. Electronics Mart India : Expanded its retail network execution in the southern zone by commencing commercial operations at a brand new multi-brand electronics retail store in Telangana.

: Expanded its retail network execution in the southern zone by commencing commercial operations at a brand new multi-brand electronics retail store in Telangana. Transrail Lighting: Announced that Deputy Managing Director Raman Rajagopalan has tendered his formal resignation from the company's executive board, effective July 31.



IPO Offering

Turtlemint Fintech Solutions

A technology-enabled insurance distribution platform that connects customers, insurance advisors (Digital Partners), and insurers through a phygital (physical + digital) model.

The public issue was subscribed to 52% on day 2. The bids were led by Qualified institutional investors (73%), retail investors (61%) & non-institutional investors (5%)

IPO TO OPEN

Waterways Leisure Tourism

One of India's leading domestic ocean cruise operators, offering luxury cruise experiences focused on Indian culture, hospitality, entertainment, and cuisine.

Shares Issued at price band of Rs 769 to 808 and lot size of 18 shares. Total Issue size of Rs 585 cr which is 100% fresh issue.

Set to open on 23rd June 2026. IPO closes 25th June 2026, Listing 1st July 2026

Period Ended

(Rs. Cr) 31-Mar-26 31-Mar-25 31-Mar-24 Total Income 586.99 597.68 452.15 Profit After Tax 52.14 168.19 -122.73 EBITDA 117.48 215.46 111.15 EBITDA Margin (%) 20.01 36.04 24.58

Advit Jewels

A Jaipur-based jewellery company, specializing in handcrafted fine jewellery. Shares Issued at price band of Rs 130 to 138 and lot size of 100 shares. Total Issue size of Rs 165 cr which is 100% fresh issue.



Set to open on 23rd June 2026. IPO closes 25th June 2026, Listing 1st July 2026

Period Ended

( Rs. Cr) 31-Dec 25 31-Mar 25 31-Mar 24 31-Mar 23 Total Income 123.8 124.94 69.45 46.6 Profit After Tax 25.44 25.37 14.71 10.39 EBITDA 36.68 37.15 18.95 12.77 EBITDA Margin (%) 29.62 29.73 27.28 27.40



Bulk And Block Deals



IDream Film Infrastructure Company: RAMESH KUMAR JAIN bought 1,150 shares at Rs. 482.05 per share.

RAMESH KUMAR JAIN bought 1,150 shares at Rs. 482.05 per share. Baazar Style Retail: Giriraj Ratan Damani sold 5.07 lk shares at price Rs. 326.4 per share.

Board Meetings

Satin Creditcare Network: Fund Raising

Manappuram Finance: Fund Raising

City Union Bank: Fund Raising

Lock In Shares

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute: 3 months lock-in, 14 mn lock-in shares of value USD 35 mn, representing 2% of total outstanding shares.

Insider Trades

Go Fashion (India): Rahul Saraogi, promoter, has released the pledge of 46.82 lk shares.

Rahul Saraogi, promoter, has released the pledge of 46.82 lk shares. MSP Steel & Power: Shree Vinay Finvest P, promoter group, has acquired 14.60 lk shares; Ginny Traders, promoter group, has acquired 35.60 lk shares; Sampat Marketing Company, promoter group, has acquired 39.80 lk shares; Ilex, promoter group, has acquired 20.00 lk shares; and M A Hire Purchase, promoter group, has acquired 19.00 lk shares.

Shree Vinay Finvest P, promoter group, has acquired 14.60 lk shares; Ginny Traders, promoter group, has acquired 35.60 lk shares; Sampat Marketing Company, promoter group, has acquired 39.80 lk shares; Ilex, promoter group, has acquired 20.00 lk shares; and M A Hire Purchase, promoter group, has acquired 19.00 lk shares. Ncc: Sirisha Projects, promoter, has acquired 0.40 lk shares.

Sirisha Projects, promoter, has acquired 0.40 lk shares. Axiscades Technologies: Jupiter Capital, promoter, released a pledge 2.50 lk shares.

Jupiter Capital, promoter, released a pledge 2.50 lk shares. Aurum PropTech: Aurum RealEstate Developers, promoter, has acquired 0.25 lk shares.

List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage: ESAF Small Finance Bank, Nelco, The New India Assurance Company, Panama Petrochem, S. P. Apparels, and Til

List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: Novartis India,

Paras Defence and Space Technologies

Trading Tweaks Price Band change from 20% to 10%: Panama Petrochem

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For June 23: Nifty Bulls See 24,200 As Key Hurdle Even As Hormuz Deadlock Eases | Check Key Levels

F&O Cues

Nifty Jun futures is up 0.26% to 24,119.90 at a premium of 17 points. Nifty Options 23rd Jun Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 24,200 and Maximum Put open interest at 24,000.

Securities in ban period: Kaynes Technology India

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