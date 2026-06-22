NSE, BME Collaborate To Boost Non-Ferrous Metal Derivatives Market Ecosystem

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has partnered with the Bharat Metal Exchange (BME) to develop and promote non-ferrous metal derivatives in the country.



The collaboration combines NSE's robust derivatives market infrastructure with BME's expertise and deep engagement in India's physical non-ferrous metals ecosystem.



The partnership aims to strengthen market participation, enhance price risk management practices, and support the development of hedging tools for stakeholders across the non-ferrous metals value chain.



"India is one of the world's largest consumers of industrial metals such as copper, aluminium, zinc, lead, and nickel. As domestic manufacturing, infrastructure development, renewable energy, and electric mobility continue to expand, market participants increasingly require transparent and efficient mechanisms to manage price volatility," NSE said in a statement on Monday.



Through this collaboration, the two entities will work together to develop new products in the non-ferrous metals space and promote awareness focused on price risk management using tools such as exchange-traded non-ferrous metal derivatives, the exchange added.



The collaboration will facilitate engagement with producers, consumers, processors, traders, importers, exporters, industry associations, and financial market participants to encourage broader adoption of exchange-based risk management solutions.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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