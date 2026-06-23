Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Positive Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Gains Above $78 A Barrel
The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at24,183, compared to Monday's index close of 24,102.90.
45 minutes ago
Jun 23, 2026
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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,183. On Monday, Indian equity benchmarks resumed gains after a blip in Friday's trade. Nifty 50 ended 89.80 points, or 0.37%, higher at 24,102.90, while the Sensex gained 291.17 points, or 0.38%, to close at 77,094.07. Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were among the top contributors to the benchmark gains.
Stock Market Live: Trump Says Strait Of Hormuz Is Open As Iran Talks Continue
- US President Donald Trump said the Strait of Hormuz is open and that negotiations with Iran are continuing.
- Trump said a lot of oil is moving out of the Strait and that Iranian frozen funds will be used to buy US agriculture and food for its people. He also said the US could restart a blockade quickly if needed.
Stock Market Live: Vance Says US, Iran Made Progress On Hormuz Mechanism
- US Vice President JD Vance said talks with Iran had made progress and that a mechanism had been set up to ensure the Strait of Hormuz stays open.
- Vance said about 15 million barrels of oil had moved out of Hormuz and that talks would continue at the technical level. He said Iranian funds would not be unfrozen without progress.
Stock Market Live: Iran Says Frozen Funds Need Not Be Used Only For Essential Goods
- Iran’s central bank governor Abdolnaser Hemmati said Tehran is under no obligation to buy agricultural inputs from the US under the current memorandum of understanding, Tasnim reported.
- Hemmati said remaining frozen funds may be used to buy other non-sanctioned goods and not only essential goods, according to the report.
Stock Market Live: Nvidia Unveils Cooling System To Cut Water Use In Data Centres
- Nvidia introduced a warm-water cooling system that uses a closed-loop coolant process to reduce water consumption inside data centres.
- The system can lower on-site water use and remove the need for fans or chillers. The overall water footprint of data centres remains linked to electricity generation and chip manufacturing, especially where fossil fuels are used.
Stock Market Live: Oil Prices Edge Higher As US-Iran Talks Stay In Focus
- Oil prices edged higher in early trade as investors tracked uncertainty over US-Iran negotiations.
- Brent crude futures for August rose 0.36% to $78.18 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude for August gained 0.45% to $74.19 a barrel.
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Points To Higher Start For Nifty
- GIFT Nifty traded at 24,183, compared with Monday’s Nifty 50 close of 24,102.90.
- The level indicated early gains for the benchmark index.
Stock Market Live: Asian Markets Trade Lower As Oil Prices Rise
- Asian markets moved lower on Tuesday as investors tracked US-Iran negotiations and higher oil prices.
- South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.50%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 0.59%. Australia’s ASX 200 was marginally higher, up 0.05%.
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