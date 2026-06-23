Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Positive Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Gains Above $78 A Barrel

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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,183. On Monday, Indian equity benchmarks resumed gains after a blip in Friday's trade. Nifty 50 ended 89.80 points, or 0.37%, higher at 24,102.90, while the Sensex gained 291.17 points, or 0.38%, to close at 77,094.07. Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were among the top contributors to the benchmark gains.