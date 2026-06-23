Sensex Down 600 Points, Nifty Dips 1%: Three Reasons Why Market Is Falling

Benchmark indices stayed in negative territory in trade, with selling pressure visible across sectors, specifically Metal. This is on the back of a sell off in Asian markets, IT stocks in red, and profit booking.

Nifty is trading 0.82% lower at 23,906, and Sensex is trading 0.76% lower at 76,510 as of 1:30 pm.

All sectors, barring Pharma, are trading in red, with Metal leading the decline, falling as much as 3.42% in early trade.

The broader market is also trading under pressure with the Nifty Smallcap 250 dropping 0.82%, and the Nifty Midcap 150 dropping about 1.07%.

Here's three reasons why markets are crashing on Tuesday:

Sell Off In South Korea

South Korean equities led losses across Asia on Monday, with the benchmark KOSPI tumbling as much as 8.3% intraday and triggering a market-wide circuit breaker for the second time this month. Trading was halted for 20 minutes after the sharp selloff, before resuming once the circuit breaker was lifted.

The decline came amid a broader rout in global technology stocks, with heavyweight chipmakers bearing the brunt of the pressure. Shares of SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics fell more than 4% each, highlighting investor concerns around the artificial intelligence trade that has driven much of this year's rally. SK Hynix had recently overtaken Samsung Electronics to become South Korea's most valuable listed company by market capitalisation.

The weakness spread across the region, with all major Asian benchmarks trading lower. Japan's Nikkei 225 extended losses to around 2%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slipped 1.5% to its day's low. Investors remained cautious amid continued selling in technology stocks and concerns over stretched valuations following the sector's strong gains this year.

Sectoral Pressure

Metal stocks came under pressure on Tuesday as a combination of falling commodity prices, easing geopolitical tensions and stock-specific factors weighed on sentiment. Markets are increasingly pricing in the possibility of a lasting US-Iran agreement after talks in Switzerland showed initial progress. The US dollar has also strengthened amid global uncertainty.

Aluminium prices have slipped to their lowest levels in three months as concerns over supply disruptions ease. Lower aluminium prices directly impact earnings expectations for producers, putting pressure on stocks exposed to the metal value chain.

Shares of Vedanta remained under focus after reports of a promoter stake sale via a block deal. Large secondary share sales often create near-term supply overhang and can weigh on sentiment across the broader metals pack, particularly when one of the sector's largest names is involved.

Nifty Expiry At Play

Today marks the weekly expiry of Nifty 50 contracts. Derivatives contracts expire on pre-scheduled dates every month, and these sessions often see heightened volatility, sharp price swings, increased liquidity, and rollover activity.

Such expiry sessions are typically marked by elevated trading activity as traders unwind or roll over positions. The surge in volumes can amplify intraday volatility, leading to price movements that may temporarily diverge from broader market trends.

Harshal Dasani, the Business Head at INVAsset PMS says, "The current red action across Indian markets is best understood as part of a broader global de-risking wave rather than a domestic catalyst-driven move. India's tape is mechanically following the global cue, with foreign portfolio outflows compounding the visible damage."

He adds taht, "The Nifty's current PE remains in the upper half of its historical band, and the small and mid-cap segments continue to trade at premiums to long-term means despite the correction. The cleanest read for now is that this is a flow-driven sell-off in a market that has not yet reached value-buying territory. The variables to watch are the stabilisation of the global tech complex, the trajectory of FII flows, and the next earnings season's delivery."

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