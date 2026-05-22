Bakrid Holiday Shifted To May 28 For Central Govt Offices In Delhi

The Centre has revised the date of the public holiday for Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) for all Central Government administrative offices located in Delhi and New Delhi.

"All Central Government Administrative Offices located at Delhi/New Delhi shall remain closed on 28th May, 2026 on account of Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid), (in place of 27th May, 2026)," according to a release.

The holiday, which was earlier scheduled for May 27, 2026, will now be observed on May 28, 2026, following confirmation regarding the sighting of the moon.

In an Office Memorandum issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, the government said the earlier holiday notification issued on July 3, 2025, had mentioned that the date was subject to change depending on moon sighting.

Authorities have now been informed that Bakrid will be celebrated in Delhi on May 28.

“Accordingly, it has been decided to shift the holiday on account of Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) to 28th May, 2026 in place of 27th May, 2026 as notified earlier,” the memorandum stated.

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The order applies to all Central Government administrative offices in Delhi region.

The government also clarified that offices outside Delhi and New Delhi may decide the holiday date separately based on the decision of the respective state governments.

In such cases, the Central Government Employees Coordination Committees or Heads of Offices, where such committees are not functioning, will take the final call.

The Office Memorandum was issued by Amit Pankaj, Director (JCA), on May 21, 2026.

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