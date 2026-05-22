Drishyam 3 Screening: Mohanlal Breaks Down While Watching Movie With Fans, Video Goes Viral — Watch

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal got emotional during the screening of his highly anticipated film 'Drishyam 3,' leaving fans deeply moved. A video of the actor wiping away tears while sitting among the audience has gone viral on social media.

Mohanlal Breaks Down

Drishyam 3, which released on May 21, 2026, coinciding with Mohanlal's birthday, received a strong response on its opening day. In the clip that has now gone viral, Mohanlal is seen seated with the cast and crew, visibly overwhelmed. The actor was spotted wiping his tears and folding his hands as a gesture to thank the crowd.

The heartfelt moment occurred during the first-day-first-show of the film, as the audience celebrated the return of his iconic character Georgekutty in the cult favourite franchise Drishyam.

ALSO READ | 'Whose Side Would You Take?': Jeethu Joseph Reveals Real-Life Story Behind Drishyam; Admits 'Mistake'

Mohanlal's Heartfelt Post

Mohanlal took to social media to express his gratitude towards his fans and thanked them for being a part of his journey. In an emotional note, he wrote, "Waking up to an ocean of love today has left me deeply moved. Every wish, every prayer, and every heartfelt message has filled my heart with immense gratitude."

"It is moments like these that remind me how blessed I am to have such warmth and kindness around me. Thank you for being such a beautiful part of my journey and for making today so special. Grateful for each and every one of you."

About Drishyam 3

The third installment of the popular Drishyam franchise, starring Mohanlal, hit theatres on May 21. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 sees Mohanlal reprising his iconic role as Georgekutty, with Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, and Asha Sharath returning in their respective roles.

The film opened with a solid response with packed theatres. It collected Rs 15.85 net on Day 1. The total gross collections of India are valued at Rs 18.37 crore, and the total India net collections at Rs 15.85 crore so far.

ALSO READ | Drishyam 3 Reviews: Netizens Impressed With Mohanlal's Powerhouse Performance, 'Peak Interval'

The film also received a strong response from the overseas market, as the Mohanlal-starrer grossed a total of Rs 25 crore in gross collections, bringing the total worldwide gross collection to Rs 43.37 crore.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.