Aditya Birla Capital Plans To Use Rs 3,500 Crore To Drive Lending Business Growth

Aditya Birla Capital has said it will utilise Rs 3,500 crore from its recently announced fundraise to drive lending business growth.

The company also proposes to use another Rs 500 crore for general corporate purposes, including investment in its subsidiaries, the company has said in a regulatory filing.

Earlier this week, the financial services arm of Aditya Birla Group announced a Rs 4,000 crore preferential issue of equity shares to the group companies and International Finance Corporation (IFC).

The preferential issuance will be undertaken at the price of Rs 356.02 per equity share.

The company's promoter Grasim Industries Ltd, will infuse Rs 2,880 crore in the proposed fund raise, while Rs 200 crore will come from promoter group company Suryaja Investment Singapore. The remaining Rs 920 crore will come from IFC.

The company will seek shareholders' approval for the fundraise at its extraordinary general meeting scheduled on June 12, 2026, the company said in a late-evening filing on Thursday.

Aditya Birla Capital is a diversified financial services company present in lending, investments, insurance, and payments.

The total lending portfolio crossed over Rs 2 lakh crore and the combined assets under management of the asset management and insurance businesses stood at Rs 5.9 lakh crore in FY26.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.