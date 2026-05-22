'Pathetic': Elon Musk Slams 'The Boys' Finale; Creator Eric Kripke Responds Playfully

The finale of The Boys has sparked fresh online conversation after Elon Musk shared his reaction to the ending of the hit Prime Video series.

After the final episode, titled 'Blood and Bone', premiered, Musk posted on X and described the finale as "pathetic". His comments came after the episode concluded the storyline of Homelander, played by Antony Starr.

Musk added his own thoughts on another viewer's review of the episode.

Eric Kripke Responds To Musk's Post

Series creator Eric Kripke later responded publicly to Musk's reaction and appeared to take the criticism lightly.

Reposting Musk's comment, Kripke wrote, “OMG this is his review of what @TheBoysTV did to Homelander, I'll never get a better review ever.”

The interaction quickly drew attention online, with fans discussing both Musk's criticism and Kripke's response.

Finale Featured A New Tech Billionaire Character

The final episode also introduced a character known as "The Disruptor", a wealthy tech figure connected to space exploration and futuristic ideas. Many viewers online compared the character to Musk because of the similarities in personality and interests.

In the episode, Homelander takes the character into space before later returning to Earth alone. The brief appearance became one of the most talked-about moments from the finale.

Speaking about the character in a recent interview with Deadline, Kripke jokingly avoided directly confirming any inspiration behind the role. He explained that the creative team had discussed introducing the character earlier in the season before eventually placing him in the finale.

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“But then we needed this one scene to prove where Homelander's head was at for this final episode, and so David Reed, who co-wrote the episode with Judalina Neira, said, ‘Well, let's bring in the Disruptor,'” he said.

A Finale That Sparked Online Debate

Over the years, The Boys became known for blending superhero storytelling with satire and commentary on politics, media and celebrity culture.

The series finale has continued that trend, leading to strong reactions across social media following its release. While some viewers praised the ending, others debated the direction taken for Homelander's final storyline.

All episodes of The Boys are currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

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