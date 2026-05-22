OTT Releases This Weekend: From Dhurandhar, System To SkyMed Season 4 — Movies, Series To Watch

From courtroom thrillers and spy dramas to animated adventures and Korean action-comedies, this week's OTT lineup brings a wide mix of content across Hindi, English and Korean entertainment.

Here are films and web series that can be watched on OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5 and Viki.

1. Dhurandhar: Raw and Undekha (Netflix, JioHotstar)

Starring Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal, the extended OTT cut of the blockbuster spy thriller includes additional footage, longer action sequences and deeper character moments as a RAW agent infiltrates a dangerous Karachi crime syndicate.

Streaming from May 22

ALSO READ: System OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Sonakshi Sinha-Starrer Courtroom Drama

2. System (Prime Video)

The Hindi courtroom drama stars Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotika as two women navigating corruption, privilege and institutional power while handling high-profile legal cases that begin exposing cracks within the justice system.

Streaming from May 22

3. Ladies First (Netflix)

Directed by Thea Sharrock, the English comedy stars Sacha Baron Cohen and Rosamund Pike. The film follows a wealthy businessman who suddenly wakes up in a world where women hold all positions of authority.

Streaming from May 22

4. Satrangi: Badle Ka Khel (ZEE5)

The revenge drama follows Bablu Mahto, the son of a traditional stage performer, who secretly plots vengeance against a powerful family while struggling with identity, social stigma and personal conflict in rural Uttar Pradesh.

Streaming from May 22

5. Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie (Netflix)

The live-action family adventure follows Gabby and her grandmother during a road trip after a magical dollhouse accidentally falls into the hands of an eccentric cat collector.

Streaming from May 22

6. SkyMed Season 4 (JioHotstar)

The new season follows air ambulance crews as they balance dangerous rescue missions with emotional tension and personal struggles within the team.

Streaming from May 22

7. Fifties Professionals (Viki)

Starring Shin Ha Kyun, Oh Jung Se and Heo Sung Tae, the Korean action-comedy follows three former professionals forced back into action after mysterious events disrupt their isolated island lives.

Streaming from May 22

8. GOAT (Netflix)

Produced by and featuring Stephen Curry, the animated sports comedy follows a small goat attempting to succeed in a professional sport dominated by larger athletes.

Streaming from May 24

9. Bad Thoughts Season 2 (Netflix)

The English dark comedy anthology starring Tom Segura returns with six new episodes filled with unusual situations, awkward humour and unexpected moments.

Streaming from May 24

ALSO READ: 'Dhurandhar Raw And Undekha' OTT Release Date Out! Ranveer Singh's Film To Stream On Netflix In Three Languages

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