System OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Sonakshi Sinha-Starrer Courtroom Drama

System is set to make its OTT debut this Friday, bringing together Sonakshi Sinha and acclaimed South actor Jyotika in an intense courtroom drama layered with secrets, ambition and moral conflict.

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film centres on two women from opposite worlds whose lives become intertwined through a controversial legal battle that challenges the meaning of truth, justice and power.

What Is The Story Of ‘System'?

The film System follows Neha Rajvansh, an ambitious prosecutor played by Sonakshi Sinha, whose career revolves around winning high-profile courtroom battles. Her journey unexpectedly becomes tied to Sarika Rawat, portrayed by Jyotika, a courtroom stenographer from a far simpler background.

As the two women get pulled deeper into a sensitive case, they begin uncovering uncomfortable truths hidden beneath the legal system. The courtroom fight slowly shifts beyond proving guilt or innocence and starts exposing how authority, privilege and influence can shape justice itself.

Through its layered narrative, the film explores themes of ambition, ethics and inequality, while questioning who truly holds power inside the system.

Cast And Characters

Apart from Sonakshi Sinha, who plays the role of Neha Rajvansh and Jyotika, who plays Sarika Rawat, the film also stars Ashutosh Gowariker, who plays the character Ravi Rajvansh in the courtroom drama.

The supporting cast includes Preeti Agarwal, Adinath Kothare, Aashriya Mishra, Gaurav Pandey and Sayandeep Gupta in pivotal parts.

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Makers Speak About The Film

Producer Harman Baweja described System as a gripping legal drama centred on “two headstrong women from contrasting worlds, bound by their own ideas of justice.”

Meanwhile, Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals at Prime Video India, called the project a “powerful and thrilling drama” exploring ambition, justice and ethics, adding that the story is expected to surprise viewers at every stage.

The film has been produced by Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja, Akshat Ghildial and Smitha Baliga under the banner of Baweja Studios in collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios.

When And Where To Watch?

System will premiere directly on Amazon Prime Video on May 22, 2026.

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The Hindi courtroom drama has an expected runtime of around 120 to 150 minutes and will stream exclusively for subscribers on the platform.

Watch The Trailer Here

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