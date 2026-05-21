'Dhurandhar Raw And Undekha' OTT Release Date Out! Ranveer Singh's Film To Stream On Netflix In Three Languages

Soon after the release of the second instalment of the spy thriller franchise 'Dhurandhar The Revenge' internationally, the franchise has once again generated excitement among fans. Netflix has officially announced the streaming release of an extended 'Raw & Undekha' version of the first film starring Ranveer Singh. While the announcement has sent social media into a frenzy, it has also led to some confusion online.

'Dhurandhar Raw & Undekha' OTT Release

Netflix India took to social media to make the announcement, confirming the first part, 'Dhurandhar' (2025), will return in an extended ‘Raw & Undekha' version, featuring additional footage. The streaming platform also shared a poster of the film and revealed the extended cut will be released on May 22. It will stream in three languages: Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The post by Netflix India was captioned: "Aandhi aa rahi hai. Aur iss baar, extra ghatak." ('A storm is coming. And this time, it's even more lethal.')

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The Confusion

Soon after the announcement, social media users got confused about whether the Netflix announcement was for the extended version of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'. However, it was clarified that the May 22 release was not for the sequel, but for the extended and uncensored 'Raw & Undekha' version of the first part, 'Dhurandhar'. This cut reportedly includes additional scenes, uncensored dialogues, and footage that could not make it to the theatrical release due to certification restrictions.

Meanwhile, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' was released internationally on Netflix on May 14 under the title 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge Raw & Undekha.' The second instalment of the franchise is scheduled to premiere in India on JioHotstar on June 4, with streaming starting on June 5.

'Dhurandhar'

'Dhurandhar' hit the screens on December 5, 2025, while its sequel, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', was released on March 19. The first part of the franchise grossed Rs 1,307 crore worldwide, while the sequel has already crossed Rs 1,798 crore at the global box office.

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The spy thriller stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, a spy who takes up the alias name Hamza Ali Mazari.

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