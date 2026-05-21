Ebola Outbreak: Delhi Airport Issues Advisory For Passengers Arriving From Congo, Uganda And Sudan

In response to a sharp rise in Ebola virus cases in select African nations, health authorities at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in Delhi have activated enhanced screening and travel advisory measures for international passengers arriving from affected regions.

In a circular issued on Thursday, Delhi airport stated inbound travellers from high-risk African nations, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan, should undergo an immediate baseline screening protocol at international arrival terminals to monitor for potential Ebola virus transmission.

As part of the new measures, all passengers arriving directly or via transit from designated high-risk African countries will undergo mandatory non-contact thermal screening at dedicated corridors in the international arrivals area.

Authorities have also made it compulsory for travellers to complete detailed self-declaration health forms, including their full travel history for the past 21 days and disclosure of any symptoms such as fever, severe body pain, or unexplained bleeding.

Passengers showing symptoms or elevated temperature readings will be immediately isolated in designated bays to prevent contact with other travellers.

The preventive protocol, issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare through the Airport Health Organisation (APHO), aims to strengthen early detection and reduce any potential risk of transmission in India.

To ensure uniform response, the Central government has circulated comprehensive Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to all states and Union Territories.

The detailed guidelines cover strict pre-arrival and post-arrival passenger screening, quarantine protocols, active case management, institutional referral mechanisms, and specialised laboratory testing frameworks, as per Moneycontrol.

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India has not reported any cases of Ebola, and the Central government has said overall risk to the country is currently "minimal." Despite the low-risk assessment, authorities have significantly escalated nationwide surveillance and health preparedness measures. The ramp-up follows the World Health Organisation's (WHO) formal declaration classifying the outbreak in parts of Central Africa as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

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