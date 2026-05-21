Parle Namesake Continues To Rally Amid Fervour Over PM Modi And Meloni's Melody Moment

Shares of Parle Industries have extended their rally on Thursday, a day after a social post involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifting his Italian counterpart Georgia Meloni a packet of Melody toffee went viral.

The viral video had broken the internet, leading to a stock market frenzy over Parle Industries, a company that is not related to Parle Products, the maker of Melody and other popular FMCG items. The stock quickly hit the upper circuit of 5%.

Fast forward to Thursday, the stock has extended its gains, hitting the upper circuit once again. The stock is currently trading at Rs 5.51, accounting for gains of around 5% compared to Wednesday's closing price of Rs 5.25. In the last two trading sessions the stock has rallied 10%.

This is despite the fact that Parle Industries is not related to Parle Products and is simply a namesake.

ALSO READ: Parle Industries Hits Upper Circuit But Has Nothing To Do With Melody Chocolate — What You Must Know

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