Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Parle Namesake Continues To Rally Amid Fervour Over PM Modi And Meloni's Melody Moment

This is despite the fact that Parle Industries is not related to Parle Products and is simply a namesake.

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Parle Namesake Continues To Rally Amid Fervour Over PM Modi And Meloni's Melody Moment
Photo: NDTV Profit

Shares of Parle Industries have extended their rally on Thursday, a day after a social post involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifting his Italian counterpart Georgia Meloni a packet of Melody toffee went viral. 

The viral video had broken the internet, leading to a stock market frenzy over Parle Industries, a company that is not related to Parle Products, the maker of Melody and other popular FMCG items. The stock quickly hit the upper circuit of 5%.

Fast forward to Thursday, the stock has extended its gains, hitting the upper circuit once again. The stock is currently trading at Rs 5.51, accounting for gains of around 5% compared to Wednesday's closing price of Rs 5.25. In the last two trading sessions the stock has rallied 10%.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

This is despite the fact that Parle Industries is not related to Parle Products and is simply a namesake. 

ALSO READ: Parle Industries Hits Upper Circuit But Has Nothing To Do With Melody Chocolate — What You Must Know

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Jubilant FoodWorks: Target Slashed; Motilal Oswal Stays Neutral on Soft Q4 Results — Check Upside

Jubilant FoodWorks: Target Slashed; Motilal Oswal Stays Neutral on Soft Q4 Results — Check Upside

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source