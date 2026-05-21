Apollo Micro Systems Continues Rally, Surges Over 5% After Stellar Q4 Results

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems continued their rally to the second day, surging over 5.8% during the trading session on Thursday, May 21 after the company announced fourth quarter results for fiscal year 2025-26, reporting a significant growth in net profit.
Apollo Micro Systems advanced as much as 5.89% intraday to Rs 377.70 apiece. The defence stock was trading 3.85% higher by 10:20 a.m. The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 was up 0.50%.
Apollo Micro System declared financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026 on Monday. The company's net profit surged around 168% to Rs 37.6 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 14 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue rose 81.3% to Rs 293.3 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 161.8 crore in the same quarter previous year.
Apollo Micro FY26 Highlights (Cons, YoY)
- Net Profit At Rs. 37.6 crore Vs Rs. 14 crore
- Revenue Up 81.3% At Rs. 293.3 crore Vs Rs. 161.8 crore
- Ebitda Up 88.1% At Rs. 67.7 crore Vs Rs. 36 crore
- Ebitda Margin At 23.1% Vs 22.2% YoY
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