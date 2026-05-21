Jubilant FoodWorks: Target Slashed; Motilal Oswal Stays Neutral on Soft Q4 Results — Check Upside

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Motilal Oswal Report

The brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has trimmed its target price on Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd. to Rs 500 while maintaining a ‘Neutral' rating, citing a weak Q4 performance and continued near-term pressure on margins.

The brokerage highlighted that while the company's long-term growth outlook remains intact, weak demand trends and cost pressures are likely to weigh on earnings in the near term.

There are no material changes to the brokerage's Ebitda estimates for FY27 and FY28.

Jubilant FoodWorks is benefiting from strong delivery-led traffic growth, driving near-term outperformance versus peers. On the international front, DP Euresia's interest costs are fully funded by the Turkey business with no cash outflow from India.

Jubilant FoodWorks' focus on customer acquisition and order frequency has been driving strong delivery growth. For dine-in, the company continues to take various steps, such as value offerings and product innovations, to drive channel growth.

While management remains confident on medium-term growth (5-7% like-for-like), near-term demand trends remain monitorable amid weak dine-in traction. Higher commodity costs, along with LPG shortages and labor costs, are expected to weigh on near-term margins.

The brokerage estimates standalone revenue CAGR of 13% over FY26-28 and pre-Ind-AS Ebitda margin of 12.5%-13.0% over FY26-28E.

Motilal Oswal values the India business at 25x EV/Ebitda (pre-IND AS) and the international business at 10x EV/Ebitda on Mar'28E. The brokerage reiterates its Neutral rating on Jubilant FoodWorks with a target price of Rs 500.

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Motilal Oswal Jubilant Foodworks Q4 Results Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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